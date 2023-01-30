North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.