Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 8:
TOP PLAY
The play: Marlins (-0.5) over Reds (first five innings run line)
The odds/bet: -115 ($34.50 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 6:40 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds have both been trending down in August, but we’ve got a feel for how the first five innings of tonight’s matchup between the two will go.
Struggling starting pitcher Luke Weaver will be on the mound for the Reds, and he’s been especially bad at home with an 8.25 ERA, so we see the Marlins jumping out to a lead and maintaining it early on.
Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett has been very solid on the road with a 2.65 ERA, so we like the Marlins' chances of being on top through five.
ASTROS-ORIOLES TOTAL
The play: Astros at Orioles OVER 8.5 runs
The odds/bet: -105 ($21 to win $20)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:05 p.m. (TBS)
Our take: The Astros and the Orioles are the two of the most well-rounded teams in MLB, but we see their bats shining tonight considering the matchup circumstances.
Framber Valdez will be on the mound for the Astros, and while he’s pitched well lately having just thrown a no-hitter, he hasn’t been as strong on the road and might be a bit rusty coming off his best outing of the season.
The Astros lineup should score enough for the total to go over even if Valdez is sharp, as Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez has been unreliable, especially at home.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Rockies at Brewers UNDER 8.5 runs (LOST $34.50)
Brewers SP Freddy Peralta OVER 8.5 strikeouts vs. Rockies, Giants SP Logan Webb OVER 6.6 strikeouts at Angels (LOST $10)
Monday's profit/loss: -$44.50 (0-2)
Total for the week: -$44.50 (0-2)
Total for August: -$74.50 (6-10)
Total for 2023: -$624.50 (180-204)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
