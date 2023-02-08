North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.