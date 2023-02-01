Super Bowl Parade Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Super Bowl rally in 2020. Even before the 2023 big game, the Chiefs are the favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2024.

 Orlin Wagner

For fans of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, the next two weeks are about the tension and excitement that comes with waiting for the chance at a Super Bowl victory.

For the other 30 NFL teams? Well, it's never too early to start thinking about next year. And if you're into sports betting, that's literally true: You can already bet on the Super Bowl LVIII champion, to be crowned on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

And although they're 1½-point underdogs in this year's game, the Chiefs are the early favorites to win a year from now, listed at +550 at Caesars Sportsbook.

After the Chiefs come the San Francisco 49ers, who lost Sunday's NFC Championship Game to the Eagles but should have healthy quarterbacks Trey Lance and Brock Purdy to start next season. The Niners are +600 and are followed at +650 by the Buffalo Bills, who were the preseason favorite for this season, only to fall in the AFC divisional round.

The Eagles are next at +800, then the AFC runner-up Cincinnati Bengals at +900.

Those five teams — the final four from this year plus the Bills — are the clear top tier, with a big gap to the next team on the odds list, the Dallas Cowboys at +1600.

The next three teams on the list have a combined one Super Bowl appearance: The Los Angeles Chargers (+2200), Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800) and Detroit Lions (+3000).

The bottom three teams are the same who have the top three picks in this year's NFL draft: The Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 pick, and Arizona Cardinals are both +10000; and the Houston Texans, who will pick second, are the longest shot at +12500.

Here's the complete list of Super Bowl LVIII odds from Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday evening:

Kansas City Chiefs +550

San Francisco 49ers +600

Buffalo Bills +650

Philadelphia Eagles +800

Cincinnati Bengals +900

Dallas Cowboys +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +2200

Jacksonville Jaguars +2800

Detroit Lions +3000

Miami Dolphins +3500

Green Bay Packers +3500

Los Angeles Rams +3500

New York Giants +3500

Baltimore Ravens +3500

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

New York Jets +4000

Minnesota Vikings +4000

Cleveland Browns +4500

New England Patriots +4500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4500

Denver Broncos +4500

New Orleans Saints +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers +5000

Seattle Seahawks +5500

Tennessee Titans +6500

Carolina Panthers +7000

Washington Commanders +7000

Indianapolis Colts +7500

Atlanta Falcons +8000

Arizona Cardinals +10000

Chicago Bears +10000

Houston Texans +12500

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you