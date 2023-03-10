The Boston Bruins saw their 10-game win streak end Thursday night in a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
Boston (49-9-5) held a 2-0 lead after the first period behind goals from Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The Bruins were a -170 favorite pre-game, and the live betting climbed those odds to -250 and higher after the first period.
"They were good, and we weren't good enough," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "I thought they outplayed us, outworked us and outcoached us. After the first period we said we were lucky to be up 2-0. They were the better team."
Marchand agreed with that assessment.
"In the third period we didn't play our game at all," he said. "Very uncharacteristic of us, but we'll learn from it. There are definitely some things we can improve upon."
Obviously, there's no panic in the Bruins locker room over one loss, especially after a 10-game win streak. Boston is going to have the best record in the NHL, win the President's Trophy (current odds an overwhelming -6000) and have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Bruins will be able to jump right back at it Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is a big -330 money-line favorite and a -135 favorite on the puck line to win by at least two goals. The goal total is at 6.5 with the odds on the under at -120 and the over at +100 even money.
As the Bruins begin to get their game ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, expect a lot more scoreboard-watching in the upcoming weeks to see who their first-round opponent will be.
Currently, the New York Islanders (76 points) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (74 points) hold the two wild card spots with the Ottawa Senators (70 points), Florida Panthers (70 points), Washington Capitals (69 points) and Buffalo Sabres (68 points) in contention.
Boston will be significant betting favorites over any of the potential first-round opponents. If the Bruins play the Penguins there's always the potential their experienced core group of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang can cause problems. The trio has won the Cup three times together (2009, 2016 and 2017). Pittsburgh, however, hasn't won a playoff series since 2018.
The Islanders don't have the championship experience of the Penguins, but they are exceptional in goal. Ilya Sorokin is at +900 to win the Vezina Trophy and is the only player within striking distance of Boston's Linus Ullmark for the award. Ullmark is still the clear favorite at -900.
Ullmark, however, isn't taking anything for granted and understands Boston will have a target on its back.
"You want to come into the playoffs feeling good about your game," Ullmark said last week. "You can't just lay down and expect things to happen. For us, it's the Stanley Cup. That's the only thing."
