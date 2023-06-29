Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Thursday, June 29:
TOP PLAY
The play: MLB total, Giants at Blue Jays OVER nine runs
The odds/bet: -115 ($34.50 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:07 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The Giants and the Blue Jays have two of the most productive lineups in MLB, which is the main reason why we like the over in tonight’s matchup between the two.
Other factors that should lead to plenty of runs are that the game is being played in Toronto, which is one of the more favorable environments for offense, as well as the starting pitching matchup of Chris Bassitt and Keaton Winn.
Bassitt has struggled lately and likely won’t fare much better against the surging Giants, and the inexperienced Winn also projects to have a tough time against the powerful Blue Jays bats.
DODGERS RUN LINE
The play: MLB, Dodgers (-1.5) over Rockies
The odds/bet: -140 ($14 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8:40 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: Taking a chalk favorite at Coors Field is a risky proposition considering these games tend to be close, high-scoring contests, but we see this one being very much in the Dodgers' favor.
The Dodgers have the superior lineup and should once again score plenty of runs in baseball’s most favorable environment for hitters, and they also have a huge advantage on the mound with promising young arm Emmet Sheehan.
While Sheehan could run into trouble at times in his first Coors Field outing, the Dodgers lineup should give him plenty of cushion against struggling Rockies starter Chase Anderson.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Wednesday’s best bets
MLB total, Brewers-Mets under 8.5 (WON $30)
PGA Rocket Mortgage Challenge, JJ Spaun to finish in the top 30 (PENDING)
Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$30 (1-0, 1 pending)
Total for the week: +$79.60 (1-0, 1 pending)
Total for June: -$31.70 (27-26, 1 pending)
Total for 2023: -$366 (147-160, 1 pending)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.