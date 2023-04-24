Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Monday, April 24:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA Playoffs, Grizzlies (+4.5) over Lakers
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 10 p.m. (TNT)
Our take: The Memphis Grizzlies were on the verge of being embarrassed by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3, but they showed enough fight down the stretch to where we see them bouncing back tonight.
Ja Morant’s return was key, as the Grizzlies superstar scored over 40 points and should be busy once again tonight as he looks to keep his team afloat against LeBron James and company, and we like the Grizzlies in this spot since they have something to prove as they look to even up the series on the road.
The Lakers have looked like the better team so far, which is why we’re not quite comfortable taking the Grizzlies on the money line, but we feel like they’ll be able to keep things close enough to where there’s value in taking the points.
ROYALS-DIAMONDBACKS UNDER
The play: MLB, Royals at Diamondbacks UNDER 10 runs
The odds/bet: +100 ($10 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 9:40 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: Neither the Royals or Diamondbacks have imposing lineups, which is why we find it strange that the total in their matchup is set up at 10 runs.
The pitching matchup features a pair of inconsistent starters in veteran Royals pitcher Brad Keller and young D-Backs pitcher Tommy Henry, which somewhat explains the high run total, but they’ve both put up respectable numbers so far this season.
We’ll take the under since neither lineup is set to score in bunches to where the runs should stay down in the single digits.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Sunday's best bets
NBA playoffs, Nuggets -3.5 over Timberwolves (LOST $33)
NBA playoffs, Kings +7.5 at Warriors (WON $10)
Zurich Classic of New Orleans top 10 finish, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim to finish in the top 10 (WON $12)
Sunday's profit/loss: -$11 (2-1)
Final total for the week: -$58.50 (7-7)
Total for April: -$319.20 (20-26)
Total for 2023: -$343.30 (85-96)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
