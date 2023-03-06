Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Monday, March 6:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA, Atlanta Hawks (+3) over Miami Heat
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
Our take: The Hawks and Heat recently squared off over the weekend in which the Heat came out on top, but we’re expecting a different result tonight, or at least a closer one.
The Hawks saw their top scorers Trae Young and Dejounte Murray struggle to get much going offensively, and while the Heat are a strong defensive team, the chances of them holding Young to eight points again are slim considering he’s averaging 26.7 on the season.
We feel like the Hawks should be able to cover this time around since they’ll be prepared having just faced the Heat, as it’s tough to win big twice in a row against a similar opponent.
NUGGETS TO CONTINUE ROLLING
The play: NBA, Nuggets (-6.5) over Raptors
The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Our take: The Nuggets have firmly entrenched themselves as an NBA Finals threat with three double digit wins in a row that has them leading the Western Conference by 6.5 games.
That trend isn’t expected to change tonight against the Raptors, who have been an inconsistent team as of late, and the Nuggets had the weekend off to where they’ll be fully healthy and rested for tonight.
6.5 points seems like a value for a team as strong as the Nuggets since they should cover with relative ease against an opponent that’s not very imposing.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Sunday's best bets
- NBA, New York Knicks +5 at Boston Celtics (WON $30)
- EPL, Manchester United money line over Liverpool (LOST $5.50)
- PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Will Zalatoris to finish in the top 10 (LOST $10)
Sunday's profit/loss: +$14.50 (1-2)
Total for the week: +$19 (7-7)
Total for March: +$96 (7-3)
Total for 2023: -$36.50 (39-43)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
