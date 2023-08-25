FILE - Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy on Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. Freeman was named the head coach at Notre Dame last December and he has learned from early mistakes he made a year ago. No. 19 Notre Dame (8-4) must be better prepared to start and finish strong when the program faces No. 20 South Carolina (8-4) in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30, 2022 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)