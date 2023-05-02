When the Houston Texans took Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri, it was no surprise that an Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite was landing with Houston.
But the Texans pulled off a double strike, trading up from No. 12 to also pick at No. 3, where they took Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson — who is the Defensive Rookie of the Year co-favorite.
Odds in the market list Anderson as the +500 first choice for the defensive award, along with Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles. It's a wide-open race, but Anderson and Carter are the clear favorites ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' Tyree Wilson (+650), the No. 7 pick, and the rest of the field.
The winners in years past have been either defensive ends (like Anderson), linebackers or cornerbacks, including last year's winner, Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets.
2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
Will Anderson, Texans DE (+500)
Jalen Carter, Eagles DT (+500)
Tyree Wilson, Raiders DE (+650)
Christian Gonzalez, Patriots CB (+1000)
Lukas Van Ness, Packers DE (+1000)
Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks CB (+1000)
Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders CB (+1500)
Nolan Smith, Eagles LB (+2000)
Deonte Banks, Giants CB (+2200)
Joey Porter Jr., Steelers CB (+2200)
Jack Campbell, Lions LB (+2500)
Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers DT (+2500)
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs DE (+3000)
Brian Branch, Lions S (+3000)
Myles Murphy, Bengals DE (+3000)
Drew Sanders, Broncos LB (+3000)
Mazi Smith, Cowboys DT (+3000)
Bryan Bresee, Saints DT (+4000)
Will McDonald IV, Jets DE (+4000)
BJ Ojulari, Cardinals DE (+4000)
Kelee Ringo, Eagles CB (+4000)
Trenton Simpson, Ravens LB (+4000)
Cam Smith, Dolphins CB +4000
Keion White, Patriots DE (+4000)
Byron Young, Raiders DT (+4000)
Keeanu Benton, Steelers DT (+5000)
Gervon Dexter Sr., Bears DT (+5000)
Jartavius Martin, Commanders S (+5000)
Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers LB (+5000)
