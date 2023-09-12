Eagles Patriots Football

One week (almost) down, and another one is set to get underway.

One of the bigger games of the week will come on Thursday night, as the Minnesota Vikings, coming off a shocking loss to Tampa Bay, will face the defending NFC champ Philadelphia Eagles.

Here in New England, the Patriots will play host to another one of the NFL's best, the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins stroll into Gillette Stadium having put up one of the most explosive offensive performances in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Patriots will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning) and what network each game will be broadcast.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Vikings (+7.5, ML +285, o/u 48.5) at Eagles (-365), 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime

Sunday, Sept. 17

Note: All early and late afternoon games have individual regional schedules. Check guides from your TV provider later in the week for your specific schedule.

LA Chargers (-3.5, ML -175, o/u 45.5) at Titans (+148), 1 p.m., CBS

Ravens (+3.5, ML +148, o/u 46.5) at Bengals (-175), 1 p.m., CBS

Seahawks (+5.5, ML +196, o/u 49) at Lions (-240), 1 p.m., FOX

Packers (Pick em, ML -110, o/u 40.5) at Falcons (-110), 1 p.m., FOX

Chiefs (-2.5, ML -140, o/u 51) at Jaguars (+118), 1 p.m., CBS

Colts (+1, ML +100, o/u 40) at Texans (-120), 1 p.m., FOX

Bears (+3, ML +135, o/u 41.5) at Buccaneers (-160), 1 p.m., FOX

Raiders (+9.5, ML +345, o/u 48) at Bills (-455), 1 p.m., CBS

49ers (-8, ML -365, o/u 44) at Rams (+285), 4:05 p.m., FOX

Giants (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 38.5) at Cardinals (+180), 4:05 p.m., FOX

Commanders (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 39) at Broncos (-190), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Jets (+3, ML +143, o/u 46) at Cowboys (-170), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dolphins (-2, ML -130, o/u 47.5) at Patriots (+110), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 18

Saints (-3, ML -170, o/u 41) at Panthers (+143), 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Browns (-1.5, ML -125, o/u 40) at Steelers (+105), 8:15 p.m., ABC

