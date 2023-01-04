FILE - A person holds a Buffalo Bills candle during a a candlelight vigil for Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills have been a reliable bright spot for a city that has been shaken by a racist mass shooting and back-to-back snowstorms in recent months. So when Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically hurt in a game Monday, the city quickly looked for ways to support the team. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)