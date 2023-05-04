The stage is set at Churchill Downs for the biggest event in horseracing, the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 6, and even if you can't attend the Run for the Roses in person, there are plenty of ways to have fun watching from home.
One of those ways is to bet on the event using FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel offers multiple ways to play along with the 2023 Kentucky Derby: the FanDuel Sportsbook app, the FanDuel Racing app, TVG and FanDuel TV+.
You must be 21 years or older and in a participating state to place wagers on the 149th Run for the Roses. If you're looking to bet on the 2023 Kentucky Derby, here are the states where FanDuel Sportsbook offers the chance to legally bet along with the races:
FanDuel Sportsbook or FanDuel Racing App: CO, IL, IN, LA, MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV or WY
FanDuel Racing App: AR, CA, DE, FL, KY, NH, NM, ND, OR, RI, SD and VT
TVG: AZ, CT, IA, ID, MN, MT, NJ or WA
States listed in the first column will see a "Racing" tab on the bottom of their screens in between "My Bets" and "Account" in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Users in the states listed there can play along from that tab or download the FanDuel Racing app. Users located in the states where only the FanDuel Racing app is legal will have to place wagers straight from there.
If you're in AZ, CT, IA, ID, MN, MT, NJ or WA, you will have to use the TVG link to play.
FanDuel TV+ will also have live coverage of the 2023 Kentucky Derby in the build-up. FanDuel will have crews on-site at Churchill Downs to bring you "comprehensive coverage, including the latest news, analysis, and handicapping insights in the days leading up to the Derby."
Coverage for the most exciting two minutes in sports starts at noon ET on NBC, streaming on Peacock. The Run for the Roses is scheduled to begin at 6:57 p.m. ET from Churchill Downs and it can be viewed on the same services.
Forte — led by trainer Todd Pletcher — is the betting favorite with 3-to-1 odds as of Thursday afternoon at FanDuel Sportsbook. For any more questions about betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby with FanDuel, refer to this FAQ guide.
