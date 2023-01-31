The Super Bowl MVP Award tends to go to the quarterback of the winning team, and the odds indicate that will be the case once again.
That’s likely due to the fact that a pair of Pro Bowl quarterbacks are taking the field in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, and it’s resulted in them being in a league of their own as far as the odds go for Super Bowl 57 MVP. Hurts (+125) is a slight favorite over Mahomes (+130) at Caesars Sportsbook, and that’s likely due to the Eagles being slight favorites over the Chiefs since the MVP award is essentially a lock to go to a player from the winning team.
While a quarterback isn’t guaranteed to win the award — considering it’s gone to a receiver two of the past four years — there isn’t anyone else besides Hurts and Mahomes with odds below +1000. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won it last year, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has the best odds among non-quarterbacks at +1000, with Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown right there with him at +1200.
There’s another gap though after Brown, as his teammate and fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith has the next-best odds at +2500 along with Eagles running back Miles Sanders. There’s another running back with odds below 50-to-1 in Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco, and he’s tied with Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick at +4000.
Reddick has the best MVP odds among defensive players, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones not far behind at +5000. The last defensive player to win the award was Von Miller back in 2016, but a case could’ve been made for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald last year.
Super Bowl 57 is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m., and we’ll have plenty more Super Bowl content between now and then.
SUPER BOWL MVP FAVORITES (Top 15)
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (+125)
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+130)
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (+1000)
Eagles WR A.J. Brown (+1200)
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (+2500)
Eagles RB Miles Sanders (+2500)
Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (+4000)
Eagles LB Haason Reddick (+4000)
Chiefs DT Chris Jones (+5000)
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (+6000)
Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (+6000)
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (+7500)
Eagles CB Darius Slay (+7500)
Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (+7500)
Chiefs DE Frank Clark (+7500)
