Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

It’s NFL team preview time, and today we’re looking at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from July 25 through Sept. 8, we will take an in-depth look at each team in the NFL with a 7- to 10-minute video going through impactful additions and departures, last year’s rankings and strength of schedule in 2023.

Home Field Sports analyst Jim Derry will then make a prediction on the team’s record this season and where they will finish in their respective division, along with the over/under win total, at Caesars Sportsbook.

These stories are a brief summary of the accompanied preview videos – powered by the Dattitude Podcast (which will review each division every Friday until the season begins). The schedule for when each team will run is listed below with a link to each story and video that already has run.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

2022 record: 9-8, 1st in AFC South; defeated Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, in wild-card round; lost to Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20, in divisional round.

2023 bye week: 9

Coach: Doug Pederson (2nd season)

2023 Draft: 1 (27th overall pick) T Anton Harrison, Oklahoma; 2 (61) TE Brenton Strange, Penn State; 3 (88) RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn; 4 (121) LB Ventrell Miller, Florida; 4 (130) DE Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State; 5 (136) LB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville; 5 (160) S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M; 6 (185) WR Parker Washington, Penn State; 6 (202) CB Christian Braswell, Rutgers; 6 (208) DB Erick Hallett, Pittsburgh.

Free-agent signings: K Brandon McManus, 1 year, $2M; T Josh Wells, 1 year, $1.32M; RB D’Ernest Johnson, 1 year, $1.23M; DE Michael Dogbe, 1 year, $1.08M; DE Henry Mondeaux, 1 year, $1.01M.

Key moments in video: This is one of the toughest teams to predict this season (1:15); Changes on offense (2:48); Can Trevor Lawrence duplicate last season’s success (3:45); Easiest and toughest parts of schedule (4:20); Over/Under win totals, predictions and projected record and finish in division (7:06)

PREVIEW SCHEDULE / LINKS

AFC SOUTH

July 25: Houston Texans

July 26: Indianapolis Colts

 

July 27: Jacksonville Jaguars

July 28: Tennessee Titans

