It’s been tough to figure out who the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, as the Houston Texans appear to be a wildcard as far as who they’re going to pick.
The odds have shifted between quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Will Levis as well as edge rushers Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson, but there finally appears to be a clear favorite.
That new odds-on favorite would be Levis, as the Kentucky quarterback prospect has seen his draft stock surge in recent weeks after reports that the quarterback-needy Colts preferred him over Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall.
The odds shift could indicate that the Texans plan to trade the pick, but they appear likely to stay put since they also need a quarterback like their division rivals in Indianapolis.
Levis is now a -140 favorite to be selected second overall, with Texas Tech’s Wilson (+275), Alabama’s Anderson (+400) and Ohio State’s Stroud (+450) are still very much in the mix, but the odds recently shifted in Levis’ favor after he was previously neck-and-neck with the other three candidates.
Levis was the odds-on favorite to go fourth overall, and while he’s still in the mix for that spot at +150, Stroud (+200) and Richardson (+250) now have more favorable odds for that spot with Levis favored to go second.
Stroud and Richardson are also in the mix to go third overall, as there’s a chance that the Cardinals could trade out of that spot with a team that needs a quarterback.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the previous favorite to be selected by the Texans at No. 2 after the Panthers had been linked to Stroud at first overall, but Young is now the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 at -1600.
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday evening at 8 p.m. in Kansas City, MO.
SECOND OVERALL PICK ODDS
Will Levis (-140)
Tyree Wilson (+275)
Will Anderson (+400)
C.J. Stroud (+450)
THIRD PICK ODDS
Tyree Wilson (+220)
C.J. Stroud (+250)
Will Anderson (+350)
Anthony Richardson (+375)
FOURTH PICK ODDS
Will Levis (+150)
C.J. Stroud (+200)
Anthony Richardson (+250)
