It’s NFL team preview time, and today we’re looking at the Los Angeles Rams. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from July 25 through Sept. 8, we will take an in-depth look at each team in the NFL with a 7- to 10-minute video going through impactful additions and departures, last year’s rankings and strength of schedule in 2023.
Home Field Sports analyst Jim Derry will then make a prediction on the team’s record this season and where they will finish in their respective division, along with the over/under win total, as posted at Caesars Sportsbook.
These stories are a brief summary of the accompanied preview videos – powered by the Dattitude Podcast (which will review each division every Friday until the season begins). The schedule for when each team will run is listed below with a link to each story and video that already has run.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Coach: Sean McVay (7th season)
2022 record: 5-12, 3rd in NFC West; did not make playoffs.
2023 bye week: 10
2023 Draft: 2 (36th overall) G Steve Avila, TCU; 3 (77) DE Byron Young, Tennessee; 3 (89) DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest; 4 (128) QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia; 5 (161) DE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State; 5 (174) T Warren McClendon, Georgia; 5 (175) WR Puka Nacua, BYU; 6 (182) CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU; 6 (189) DE Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska; 7 (215) EB Zach Evans, Ole Miss; 7 (223) P Ethan Evans, Wingate; 7 (234) S Jason Taylor, Oklahoma State; 7 (259) DE Desjuan Johnson, Toledo.
Free-agent signings: WR Demarcus Robinson (from Baltimore), 1 year, $1.165M; QB Brett Rypien (from Denver), 1 year, $1.080M.
Key moments in video: Why did things go south in 2022? (1:30); Offensive and defensive ratings from last season – will they go up? (2:20); Offensive line and talk about Rams draft picks (2:50); Can the big names remain healthy, and will RB Cam Akers take a step forward? (3:30); Aaron Donald and the defense could be in good shape (4:30); Easiest and toughest parts of schedule (5:29); Over/Under win totals, predictions and projected record and finish in division (6:48).
PREVIEW SCHEDULE / LINKS
AFC SOUTH
July 25: Houston Texans
July 26: Indianapolis Colts
July 27: Jacksonville Jaguars
July 28: Tennessee Titans
NFC WEST
Aug. 1: Arizona Cardinals
Aug. 3: San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 4: Seattle Seahawks
AFC WEST
Aug. 8: Denver Broncos
Aug. 9: Kansas City Chiefs
Aug. 10: Las Vegas Raiders
Aug. 11: Los Angeles Chargers
NFC EAST
Aug. 15: Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 16: New York Giants
Aug. 17: Philadelphia Eagles
Aug. 18: Washington Commanders
AFC EAST
Aug. 22: Buffalo Bills
Aug. 23: Miami Dolphins
Aug. 24: New England Patriots
Aug. 25: New York Jets
NFC NORTH
Aug. 29: Chicago Bears
Aug. 29: Detroit Lions
Aug. 30: Green Bay Packers
Aug. 30: Minnesota Vikings
AFC NORTH
Aug. 31: Baltimore Ravens
Aug. 31: Cincinnati Bengals
Sept. 1: Cleveland Browns
Sept. 2: Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC SOUTH
Sept. 5: Atlanta Falcons
Sept. 6: Carolina Panthers
Sept. 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sept. 8: New Orleans Saints
