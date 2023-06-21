Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Wednesday, June 21:
TOP PLAY
The play: College World Series, LSU-Wake Forest over 9 runs scored
The odds/bet: -105 ($31.50 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Our take: So if we’re being honest, we don’t love LSU’s chances, but we don’t love Wake Forest’s value at -135 either, as this should be closer to -120. That being said, the chances of the Tigers having another low-scoring bullpen game seems remote, as well.
While Wake’s pitching has been stellar throughout, this is the night LSU must hit the ball well to have a chance, and this easily could be an 8-6 kind of game.
Seeing that Tigers fans likely will be on the edge of their seats until the final out is made, betting the over could be a done deal by the end of the sixth. And that’s one less thing to sweat, right?
TRAVELING TO TRAVELERS
The play: Travelers Championship, Tommy Fleetwood to finish in the top 20
The odds/bet: +140 ($10 to win $14)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Our take: Quietly, Fleetwood has had one heck of a season, and more importantly, he has been phenomenal as of late. He finished climbed his way to fifth at the US Open last week and was runner-up the prior week at the RBC Canadian Open.
He has three top 5s in his last five tourneys and four top 20s. Why not here in Cromwell, Conn., where the weather could be a lot like the players will face on the other side of the pond in a couple of weeks for the Scottish Open and then the British Open after that?
This course doesn’t seem to favor any kind of play in particular, says Andy Lack, whom we follow often when it comes to helping us make these weekly winners (and we have won a heck of a lot of our golf bets the past two weeks).
In the last elevated event until August, we’re going with super steady AND value all at the same time, and that applies best to Fleetwood.
HOW WE’VE FARED
CWS money line: LSU over Tennessee (WON $30)
MLB money line: Phillies over Braves (LOST $10)
Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$20 (1-1)
Total for the week: +$0 (2-2)
Total for June: -$129.80 (19-21)
Total for 2023: -$464.10 (139-155)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
