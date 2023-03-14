The 2023 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament bracket has been revealed, and the futures odds chart was shaken up as a result.
All four No. 1 seeds have odds at +1000 or below to win the national championship, as there were no surprises with Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue being the top four teams in the bracket.
Houston being the overall favorite at +600 seems somewhat surprising though considering the AAC wasn’t on the level of the SEC, Big 12 or Big 10 conferences.
The rest of the field appears wide open, as No. 2 seeds UCLA and Arizona have the next-best odds to win it all at +1200, and there are a total of 19 teams between +1200 and +5000 odds.
We’ve got futures odds from Caesars Sportsbook for the full 68-team field listed below beginning with the No. 1 seeds all the way down to the No. 16 seeds.
2023 MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT FUTURES ODDSOdds from Caesars Sportsbook as of 7:30 p.m. March 12
No. 1 seeds
Alabama (South) +700
Houston (Midwest) +600
Kansas (West) +800
Purdue (East) +1000
No. 2 seeds
Arizona (South) +1200
Texas (Midwest) +1500
UCLA (West) +1200
Marquette (East) +2000
No. 3 seeds
Baylor (South) +2500
Xavier (Midwest) +5000
Gonzaga (West) +1500
Kansas State (East) +5000
No. 4 seeds
Virginia (South) +5000
Indiana (Midwest) +4000
UConn (West) +1500
Tennessee (East) +3000
No. 5 seeds
San Diego State (South) +6500
Miami FL (Midwest) +4000
Saint Mary’s (West) +5000
Duke (East) +2200
No. 6 seeds
Creighton (South) +4000
Iowa State (Midwest) +6000
TCU (West) +4000
Kentucky (East) +4000
No. 7 seeds
Missouri (South) +15000
Texas A&M (Midwest) +5000
Northwestern (West) +15000
Michigan State (East) +15000
No. 8 seeds
Maryland (South) +7500
Iowa (Midwest) +12500
Arkansas (West) +6000
Memphis (East) +7500
No. 9 seeds
West Virginia (South) +10000
Auburn (Midwest) +10000
Illinois (West) +10000
Florida Atlantic (East) +30000
No. 10 seeds
Utah State (South) +25000
Penn State (Midwest) +15000
Boise State (West) +25000
USC (East) +20000
No. 11 seeds
NC State (South) +25000
Mississippi State (Midwest) +20000
Pittsburgh (Midwest) +25000
Arizona State (West) +25000
Nevada (West) +50000
Providence (East) +12500
No. 12 seeds
Charleston (South) +30000
Drake (Midwest) +30000
VCU (West) +30000
Oral Roberts (East) +30000
No. 13 seeds
Furman (South) +50000
Kent State (Midwest) +50000
Iona (West) +50000
Louisiana (East) +75000
No. 14 seeds
UC-Santa Barbara (South) +100000
Kennesaw State (Midwest) +100000
Grand Canyon (West) +150000
Montana State (East) +150000
No. 15 seeds
Princeton (South) +150000
Colgate (Midwest) +150000
UNC Asheville (West) +200000
Vermont (East) +150000
No. 16 seeds
Texas A&M CC (South) +250000
Southeast Missouri State (South) +300000
Northern Kentucky (Midwest) +200000
Howard (West) +250000
Texas Southern (East) +300000
Fairleigh Dickinson (East) +300000
