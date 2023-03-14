SEC Alabama Texas A M Basketball

The 2023 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament bracket has been revealed, and the futures odds chart was shaken up as a result.

All four No. 1 seeds have odds at +1000 or below to win the national championship, as there were no surprises with Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue being the top four teams in the bracket.

Houston being the overall favorite at +600 seems somewhat surprising though considering the AAC wasn’t on the level of the SEC, Big 12 or Big 10 conferences.

The rest of the field appears wide open, as No. 2 seeds UCLA and Arizona have the next-best odds to win it all at +1200, and there are a total of 19 teams between +1200 and +5000 odds.

We’ve got futures odds from Caesars Sportsbook for the full 68-team field listed below beginning with the No. 1 seeds all the way down to the No. 16 seeds.

2023 MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT FUTURES ODDSOdds from Caesars Sportsbook as of 7:30 p.m. March 12

No. 1 seeds

Alabama (South) +700

Houston (Midwest) +600

Kansas (West) +800

Purdue (East) +1000

No. 2 seeds

Arizona (South) +1200

Texas (Midwest) +1500

UCLA (West) +1200

Marquette (East) +2000

No. 3 seeds

Baylor (South) +2500

Xavier (Midwest) +5000

Gonzaga (West) +1500

Kansas State (East) +5000

No. 4 seeds

Virginia (South) +5000

Indiana (Midwest) +4000

UConn (West) +1500

Tennessee (East) +3000

No. 5 seeds

San Diego State (South) +6500

Miami FL (Midwest) +4000

Saint Mary’s (West) +5000

Duke (East) +2200

No. 6 seeds

Creighton (South) +4000

Iowa State (Midwest) +6000

TCU (West) +4000

Kentucky (East) +4000

No. 7 seeds

Missouri (South) +15000

Texas A&M (Midwest) +5000

Northwestern (West) +15000

Michigan State (East) +15000

No. 8 seeds

Maryland (South) +7500

Iowa (Midwest) +12500

Arkansas (West) +6000

Memphis (East) +7500

No. 9 seeds

West Virginia (South) +10000

Auburn (Midwest) +10000

Illinois (West) +10000

Florida Atlantic (East) +30000

No. 10 seeds

Utah State (South) +25000

Penn State (Midwest) +15000

Boise State (West) +25000

USC (East) +20000

No. 11 seeds

NC State (South) +25000

Mississippi State (Midwest) +20000

Pittsburgh (Midwest) +25000

Arizona State (West) +25000

Nevada (West) +50000

Providence (East) +12500

No. 12 seeds

Charleston (South) +30000

Drake (Midwest) +30000

VCU (West) +30000

Oral Roberts (East) +30000

No. 13 seeds

Furman (South) +50000

Kent State (Midwest) +50000

Iona (West) +50000

Louisiana (East) +75000

No. 14 seeds

UC-Santa Barbara (South) +100000

Kennesaw State (Midwest) +100000

Grand Canyon (West) +150000

Montana State (East) +150000

No. 15 seeds

Princeton (South) +150000

Colgate (Midwest) +150000

UNC Asheville (West) +200000

Vermont (East) +150000

No. 16 seeds

Texas A&M CC (South) +250000

Southeast Missouri State (South) +300000

Northern Kentucky (Midwest) +200000

Howard (West) +250000

Texas Southern (East) +300000

Fairleigh Dickinson (East) +300000

