The New England Patriots are looking to bounce back from a very difficult loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 as they prepare to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football this weekend.
While many teams across the NFL struggled on offense, the Miami Dolphins did not stumble out the gate. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a monster day, throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-34 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Miami's No. 1 receiver, Tyreek Hill, finished the Week 1 game with 11 catches, 215 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle had a solid day, as well, going for 78 yards on four catches. If there was a negative for the Dolphins on the day, it was that the defense couldn’t stop the Chargers either. Los Angeles finished with 433 yards of total offense, including a whopping 233 on the ground.
While New England didn’t get the win last week against the Eagles, the Patriots did show significant improvement, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Mac Jones looked more comfortable and confident as he threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns.
Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien had a lot of trust in the third-year quarterback as he allowed Jones to air it out 54 times on the day. This far surpasses Jones' season-high from 2022, which was 40 attempts in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills.
Caesars Sportsbook has listed the Dolphins as a 3-point favorite in Foxborough with an over/under of 46.5.
Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Time/TV: 8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, NBC
Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Miami -3
Money line: Miami -152, New England +128
Over/under: 46.5
Analysis: If Tagovailoa and the offense are clicking like they were last Sunday, the Dolphins can compete with any team in the league. Hill and Waddle are as good of wide receiver duo as there is in the NFL, as the two ranked second (1,710) and seventh (1,356) respectively in total receiving yards in 2022. While the passing game was amazing for the Dolphins in Los Angeles, the rushing attack was subpar. The Dolphins carried the ball 20 times for just 70 yards.
New England has a lot of speed in the secondary to try and combat the Dolphins' aerial attack, but cornerback Jonathan Jones has been added to the injury report. If he is unable to go, it could be a tough day for the Patriots against Miam's high-powered offense.
The Patriots' offense also looked great in Week 1, which will alleviate some pressure from Bill Belichick's defense.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne emerged as Jones' go-to target, as he had six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson struggled running the ball (12 carries for 25 yards) but had six catches for 64 yards in total.
There rarely is a such thing as a must-win in week two, but that is the case for the Patriots. They can ill-afford to start out 0-2 on the season, with both of those being home games. Look for New England to potentially win a higher-scoring game than many expect.
Prediction: New England 31, Miami 24
