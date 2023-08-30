Vikings Seahawks Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

It’s NFL team preview time, and today we’re looking at the Minnesota Vikings. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from July 25 through Sept. 8, we will take an in-depth look at each team in the NFL with a 7- to 10-minute video going through impactful additions and departures, last year’s rankings and strength of schedule in 2023.

Home Field Sports analyst Jim Derry will then make a prediction on the team’s record this season and where they will finish in their respective division, along with the over/under win total, as posted at Caesars Sportsbook.

These stories are a brief summary of the accompanied preview videos – powered by the Dattitude Podcast (which will review each division every Friday until the season begins). The schedule for when each team will run is listed below with a link to each story and video that already has run.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Coach: Kevin O’Connell (2nd season)

2022 record: 13-4, 1st in NFC North; lost to New York Giants, 31-24, in wild-card round.

Last season in a nutshell: About as weird as it gets. With new coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings rolled to an 8-1 start, but that was about as fluky and misleading as an 8-1 start ever could be.

They soundly defeated the perennial division-winning Green Bay Packers in the opener, but were thumped, 24-7, by the eventual NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles in the next week. They proceeded to win the next two games by four points or fewer and the five after that by a touchdown or less.

After losing to Dallas, 40-3, in Week 11, all their remaining victories except the Giants in Week 16 came against teams that finished with a losing record. Oh, and then they lost to the Giants in the playoffs.

In other words, many people who doubted the Vikings in the preseason didn’t give them much credit for their gaudy record. That being said, they still found a way to win them, even if all but the finale had winning margins of single digits (which is an NFL record).

Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards, which is second to Daunte Culpepper in 2004 for a single season, while receiver Justin Jefferson finished fifth in NVP voting with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. Also, Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards, which also was the second most in his career.

Offense clearly wasn’t Minnesota’s problem. But their defensive mind had left the season before in Mike Zimmer. As good as O’Connell was for the offense, DC Ed Donatell led the team to a second-worst finish, including the second-worst passing defense, and was fired.

2023 bye week: 13

2023 Draft: 1 (23rd overall) WR Jordan Addison, USC; 3 (102) CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC; 4 (134) S Jay Ward, LSU; 5 (141) Jaquelin Roy, LSU; 5 (164) QB Jaren Hall, BYU; 7 (222) RB DeWayne McBride, UAB.

Free-agent signings: TE Josh Oliver (from Baltimore), 3 years, $21M; CB Byron Murphy (from Arizona), 2 years, $17.5M; DE Dean Lowry (from Green Bay), 2 years, $8.5M; DE Marcus Davenport (from New Orleans), 1 year, $13M; WR Brandon Powell (from LA Rams), 1 year, $1.23M; LB Troy Reeder (cut); CB Joejuan Williams (cut).

What needs to go right: The obvious answer is they MUST play much better defense, and one would be foolish to think they won’t under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Still, playing better and being more effective won’t be enough if they only get that 31 overall ranking up to at least the middle of the pack.

It also will be interesting to see how the running game does without Cook and if Alexander Mattison truly is ready to take over lead duties, considering he has never had more than 134 carries in a season and had just 74 last year. (He also has never rushed for 500 yards in a season or had more than five rushing touchdowns.)

Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins, who continually gets bashed, is approaching THAT age for quarterbacks, just turning 35 and entering his 12th season in the NFL. Can he continue posting the type of new-school passing numbers? (He has thrown for more than 4,200 yards in three straight seasons.)

There’s no question the Vikings have one of the better-receiving corps in the NFL with Justin Jefferson, KJ Osborn and rookie Jordan Addison, as well as tight end TJ Hockenson, whom they got in a really weird trade with NFC North rival Detroit.

Can they continue to win the close games and EVERY game they are favored in AND a few games they aren’t supposed to win? If they can, they’ll win a second consecutive division title.

Key moments in video:

0:00 Minnesota Vikings preview

1:05 Kevin O’Connell effect

2:49 Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson key

3:50 Can DC Brian Flores make a difference?

5:45 Dissecting a tough schedule

7:55 Predictions, best bet

