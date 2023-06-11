Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Sunday, June 11:
TOP PLAY
The play: MLB, Houston Astros over Cleveland Guardians
The odds/bet: +126 ($23.81 to win $30)
The book: FanDuel Sportsbook
Time/TV: 12:40 p.m. (MLB.TV)
Our take: The Houston Astros' offense has been firing on all cylinders this weekend — even without superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez. They were unlucky not to win Game 1 of the series with a few blunders in the field and outstanding clutch plays from the Cleveland Guardians willing the hosts to an extra innings win. However, they bounced back nicely in Saturday's showdown.
This is as close to a must-win regular season game as you can get before the All-Star Break for the Astros. Houston has been chasing the Texas Rangers in the American League West. Its in-state rival takes on the Tampa Bay Rays again on Sunday, so there's an opportunity to pick up a game.
A quick glance at the starting pitchers in this matchup explains why the Guardians are favored. Shane Bieber is on the bump for Cleveland and the Astros turn to Brandon Bielak to get it done.
Funnily enough, it's the relatively unknown Houston starter who has had more success this year than the former Cy Young winner. The Astros are swinging the bats well at Progressive Field and it's rare to see plus juice attached to their name. Therefore, we'll choose the defending World Series champions in a decisive game three on a Sunday afternoon.
MLS SUNDAY MONEY LINE PLAY
The play: MLS, St. Louis City over LA Galaxy
The odds/bet: +102 ($9.80 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 1 p.m. (Apple TV+)
Our take: St. Louis City has enjoyed a fantastic inaugural season in Major League Soccer. The side currently sits top of the Western Conference with 28 points through its first 15 games. However, in St. Louis' lone meeting with the LA Galaxy, it was drubbed 4-1 on February 8.
So why are we riding with St. Louis?
The Galaxy have only won three of their last 10 matches in the league. Greg Vanney's squad sits dead last in the West with 12 points and a -13 goal differential through the first 15 games of the season.
Meanwhile, Bradley Carnell's team is playing relatively well with three wins in its last four. You can get the hosts at nearly even money too, which means oddsmakers are also siding with St. Louis.
We'll follow suit on this Soccer Sunday.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Stanley Cup Finals: Golden Knights over Panthers (WON $30)
UCL final: Erling Haaland anytime assist (LOST $6.90)
Saturday's profit/loss: +$23.10 (1-1)
Total for the week: -$94.90 (3-8, 1 pending)
Total for June: -$119.60 (7-12, 1 pending)
Total for 2023: -$453.30 (128-145, 1 pending)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
