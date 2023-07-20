Astros Rockies Baseball

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz, infielder Jose Altuve and manager Dusty Baker, from left, greet first baseman Jose Abreu after the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here is our best bet for Thursday, July 20:

THE PLAY

The play: MLB money line, Astros over Athletics

The odds/bet: -200 ($30 to win $15)

Time/TV: 9:40 p.m. (MLB TV)

The book: FanDuel Sportsbook

Our take: Rarely do we make a play on a team with 1-to-2 odds on a MLB money line, but in the absence of a large evening schedule, there seems to be little question this one has the best value.

Houston is ready to break a streak of eight consecutive games in which they have alternated wins and losses, as they won the finale of a two-game set in Colorado on Wednesday night.

With less than 2 weeks left in July, the Astros are getting into must-win territory against teams such as the lowly Athletics, as they now are 4.5 games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. Is this when the defending champions make their move?

Meanwhile, Oakland is coming off a rare series victory – at home against the Boston Red Sox – which followed an eight-game losing streak. The A’s have no home-field advantage, where they have been equally as bad as they have been on the road.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Wednesday’s best bets

British Open: Jordan Spieth to finish in the top 20 (PENDING)

British Open: Rory McIlroy to win (PENDING)

Wednesday’s profit/loss: +$0 (0-0, 2 pending)

Total for the week: -$70 (1-3, 2 pending)

Total for July: -$97.50 (13-18, 2 pending)

Total for 2023: -$486.30 (163-181, 2 pending)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

