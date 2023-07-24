Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Monday, July 24:
TOP PLAY
The play: MLB, Guardians (-1.5) over Royals
The odds/bet: +100 ($30 to win $30)
Time/TV: 7:10 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Our take: The Royals are approaching the A’s for the worst record in MLB, so we feel like there’s value with the Guardians run line tonight since they should win easily.
Nothing is a guarantee in MLB even against the worst teams, but we like the way the Guardians have been playing lately having won four of their last six games, and they still have a shot at the postseason if they can continue playing well.
We’ll bank on the Guardians continuing their strong play and winning by multiple runs considering they have a significant pitching advantage and the better lineup.
MLB RUN TOTAL PARLAY
The play: MLB, Rangers at Astros over nine runs, Cardinals at Diamondbacks over 9.5 runs
The odds/bet: +258 ($10 to win $25.80)
Time/TV: Rangers at Astros 8:10 p.m. (AT&T SNSW), Cardinals at Diamondbacks 9:40 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Our take: Offense has been up across the board during the 2023 MLB season, and we found a pair of matchups tonight that should see plenty of activity around home plate.
The Rangers and the Astros both have powerful lineups, and the Astros are expected to see top hitter Yordan Alvarez return to the fold to the dismay of Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray, but the Astros pitching staff also projects to have its hands full against an elite Rangers lineup.
The Cardinals will see veteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright return, which is a welcome sight for the Diamondbacks considering how badly he’s struggled this year, and the Cardinals should also score plenty considering the Diamondbacks pitching has been inconsistent as of late.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Sunday's best bets
Open Championship, Jason Day to finish top five (WON $36)
FIFA Women's World Cup, Jamaica +3.5 vs. France (WON $10)
Open Championship, Jordan Spieth to finish in the top 20 (LOST $30)
Open Championship, Rory McIlroy to win (LOST $10)
Sunday's profit/loss: +$6 (2-2)
Final total for the week: -$47.50 (6-7)
Total for July: -$75 (18-22)
Total for 2023: -$463.80 (168-185)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
