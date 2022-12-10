The New England Patriots look to remain in playoff contention in the AFC as they hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The Patriots were looking good two weeks ago at 6-4 but have lost their last two games to fall to .500 and last place in the AFC East. Last week, the Patriots lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were leading 7-3 in the first quarter but wouldn’t score again until a field goal in the fourth quarter when they were down 17 points. Mac Jones hasn’t been able to produce hardly any big plays in the passing game and threw for only 195 yards in the loss. The Patriots' receivers were so inept that their leading receiver was cornerback Marcus Jones, who had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals entered this season with big expectations, but the team is on the verge of not making the playoffs. Their game last week against the Los Angeles Chargers was a perfect example of what this team has been all year. The Cardinals were up 24-17 with 15 seconds left but gave up a touchdown catch to Austin Ekler and a 2-point conversion to Gerald Everett to end up losing 25-24. The Cardinals had 366 total yards of offense, but two turnovers played a huge role in the outcome. Close games have hurt the Cardinals, as they are 2-4 in games decided by eight or fewer points.
Caesars Sportsbook lists the Patriots as a 1.5-point favorite with an over/under of 43.5.
Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): New England -1.5
Money line: New England -125, Arizona +105
Over/under: 43.5
Analysis: Much of the talk in New England this season has been about the Patriots' inability to do anything on offense, and rightfully so. The Patriots are 24th in total yards (318.9 yards) and don't stand out in either the rushing game or the passing game. Matt Patricia's unit hasn’t been able to get consistent play all year. While the offense hasn’t been good, the defense is the reason the Patriots are still in playoff contention. They rank seventh in yards allowed (311.8) and tied for seventh in points allowed (18.8). Linebacker Matthew Judon is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He has 46 tackles and is second in the league with 13 sacks behind Nick Bosa (14.5).
The Cardinals' offense has not taken the next step under quarterback Kyler Murray. Deandre Hopkins leads the team with 574 yards receiving, even though he has only played in six games. Hopkins and Hollywood Brown were looked at as a potential star receiving duo, but Brown missed five games before coming back in the loss to the Chargers. If these two are healthy and on the field together, the Cardinals have a chance to get things going on offense. Budda Baker has been a constant on defense this year, as his 90 tackles are sixth among secondary players this year.
Neither team is playing great football right now, but Hollywood and Hopkins will remind Arizona fans what might have been this year.
Prediction: Cardinals 24, Patriots 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.