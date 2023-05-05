The NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action this week and heading to Kansas Speedway, which produced a pair of surprising winners last season.
23XI Racing drivers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace swept the Kansas races in 2022, and while 23XI should be among the contenders to win. Hendrick Motorsports will be sure to be in the mix with their drivers having run very well on intermediate tracks so far this season.
We’ve got a balance of 23XI and Hendrick drivers for our 'Fast Five' picks to win, as well as a Ford driver that could be in a position to break through for his first win in 2023.
FAST FIVE PICKS
Chalk play
Tyler Reddick (+700 to win)
Reddick led laps at Kansas last season and didn’t have the results to show for it, but he's in an even better position now that he’s with the 23XI Racing team that won last season’s race here with Kurt Busch. Speed won’t be an issue for Reddick, so he should be among the leaders all day and be a prime contender for the win assuming he can keep his car off the wall.
Trending up
Chase Elliott (+1200 to win)
Elliott’s had plenty of success here at Kansas throughout his career having recorded a win and eight top 10s in 14 starts, and he’s in dire need of a win after missing multiple races due to injury. This could be the recipe Elliott needs to get back into championship contention, as he’s performed well enough since his return to give us confidence that he can break through.
Best value
Bubba Wallace (+1500 to win)
There were questions about if Wallace was capable of winning at a track that wasn’t a superspeedway, but he proved the doubters wrong by winning the fall race here at Kansas and did it in a convincing fashion. While Wallace hasn’t shown the same level of performance that he flashed down the stretch in 2022, this is a prime opportunity for him to turn things around and offers solid value at 15-to-1.
Mid-pack play
Brad Keselowski (+3000 to win)
Keselowski has been one of the most improved Cup Series drivers from last season, and he’s shown especially strong speed at intermediate tracks. Keselowski’s a former Kansas winner, so he knows his way around here to where he might be on the cusp of recording his first win in over a year if he and his team can nail down the car setup like they’ve been doing throughout the season.
Longshot play
Josh Berry (+5000 to win)
Berry gets his second opportunity to fill in for Hendrick Motorsports after Alex Bowman suffered an injury during a sprint car race, and Bowman ran very well here at Kansas last season having led over 100 laps. Berry delivered some strong results while filling in for Elliott, so he's a sneaky play again this week considering he’ll be in elite equipment as a 50-to-1 longshot.
2023 ADVENTHEALTH 400 FULL FIELD ODDS
Odds from Caesars Sportsbook
+450 to win
Kyle Larson (+160 top three finish, -150 top five, -350 top 10)
+575 to win
Denny Hamlin (+160 top three, -140 top five, -275 top 10)
+600 to win
William Byron (+170 top three, -140 top five, -250 top 10)
+700 to win
Tyler Reddick (+190 top three, +100 top five, -250 top 10)
+800 to win
Martin Truex Jr. (+210 top three, +110 top five, -222 top 10)
Christopher Bell (+225 top three, +120 top five, -200 top 10)
+1200 to win
Chase Elliott (+340 top three, +160 top five, -150 top 10)
+1400 to win
Ryan Blaney (+275 top three, +210 top five, -200 top 10)
Ross Chastain (+300 top three, +160 top five, -150 top 10)
Kyle Busch (+425 top three, +190 top five, -140 top 10)
+1500 to win
Bubba Wallace (+200 top three, +190 top five, -200 top 10)
+1800 to win
Kevin Harvick (+600 top three, +275 top five, -105 top 10)
+2000 to win
Joey Logano (+425 top three, +190 top five, -110 top 10)
+3000 to win
Brad Keselowski (+800 top three, +400 top five, +130 top 10)
+3500 to win
Daniel Suarez (+950 top three, +400 top five, -140 top 10)
Ty Gibbs (+1000 top three, +500 top five, +140 top 10)
+5000 to win
Josh Berry (+1200 top three, +600 top five, +180 top 10)
+7500 to win
Austin Cindric (+1800 top three, +750 top five, +300 top 10)
Chris Buescher (+1800 top three, +850 top five, +275 top 10)
Chase Briscoe (+2000 top three, +750 top five, +260 top 10)
+10000 to win
Aric Almirola (+2500 top three, +1200 top five, +375 top 10)
Erik Jones (+2500 top three, +1200 top five, +325 top 10)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+2800 top three, +1000 top five, +300 top 10)
A.J. Allmendinger (+3500 top three, +1200 top five, +500 top 10)
+12500 to win
Austin Dillon (+2500 top three, +1200 top five, +325 top 10)
Ryan Preece (+2800 top three, +1000 top five, +350 top 10)
+20000 to win
Justin Haley (+4000 top three, +1400 top five, +500 top 10)
+30000 to win
Michael McDowell (+9000 top three, +3500 top five, +350 top 10)
Corey LaJoie (+9000 top three, +3500 top five, +550 top 10)
+50000 to win
Harrison Burton (+10000 top three, +6000 top five, +1000 top 10)
Noah Gragson (+10000 top three, +6000 top five, +1200 top 10)
+75000 to win
Todd Gilliland (+20000 top three, +10000 top five, +1200 top 10)
+100000 to win
Ty Dillon (+25000 top three, +12500 top five, +1800 top 10)
+250000 to win
J.J. Yeley (+45000 top three, +6000 top five, +5000 top 10)
Brennan Poole (+45000 top three, +6000 top five, +5000 top 10)
+500000 to win
Josh Bilicki (+75000 top three, +10000 top five, +4000 top 10)
