Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here is our best bet for Thursday, July 13:
TOP PLAY
The play: NASCAR Crayon 301, Chase Elliott to finish top five
The odds/bet: +180 ($20 to win $36)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: Race begins Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. (USA)
Our take: Chase Elliott has had a rough season for his standards as one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ top drivers, but he’s seen his performance improve as of late as he looks to gain back the points he lost after missing multiple races due to injury.
New Hampshire isn’t one of Elliott’s top tracks, but he’s run well here in his past five starts having recorded a pair of top-five finishes and led laps in four of the races, so we feel like he’s in a position to deliver another strong run this week as he looks to record his fourth top five in his past five races.
We’re also getting Elliott at a value from a betting perspective since he’s more than capable of running up front with the three favorites, who are -110 to finish top five as opposed to Elliott’s +180 price.
HOW WE’VE FARED
• Scottish Open, Tommy Fleetwood to finish top 20 (PENDING)
Wednesday's profit/loss: $0 (0-0, 1 pending)
Total for the week: -$38 (1-3, 1 pending)
Total for July: -$83.50 (8-13, 1 pending)
Total for 2023: -$472.25 (158-175, 1 pending)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.