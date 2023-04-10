Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Monday, April 10:
TOP PLAY
The play: MLB: Angels (-1.5) over Nationals
The odds/bet: -130 ($39 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 9:38 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The Los Angeles Angels are off to a solid start this season, and they’re on track to continue that tonight against a struggling Washington Nationals team.
The main reason we have the Angels as our top play though is because of the value they offer, as the books don’t seem to have as much faith in them as they normally would in this spot since Angels No. 5 starter Jose Suarez will be taking the mound and had a rough first start.
Tonight could be a nice get right spot for Suarez against a weak Nationals lineup, and the Angels should score plenty of runs against Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, who sports an ugly 8.00 ERA so far through two starts.
YANKEES MONEY LINE PLAY
The play: MLB: Yankees (money line) over Guardians
The odds/bet: +130 ($10 to win $13)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 6:10 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: Both the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees have played well so far, but the only reason that the Guardians are favored tonight is because of the starting pitching matchup.
Guardians ace Shane Bieber will be taking the mound against Yankees fill-in starter Domingo German, but we see this as an opportunity to get the Yankees at a value as underdogs considering they’ve got the far superior lineup.
German struck out eight in his first start, and we still like the Yankees even if Bieber delivers since the Guardians bullpen has been shaky to start the season.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Sunday's best bets
English Premier League, Arsenal money line over Liverpool (LOST $20)
NHL, Boston Bruins (-1.5) over Philadelphia Flyers (WON $10)
The Masters, Cameron Smith to finish in top 20 (LOST $30)
Sunday's profit/loss: -$40 (1-2)
Final total for the week: -$92.40 (6-8)
Total for April: -$158.40 (7-11)
Total for 2023: -$191.50 (72-81)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.