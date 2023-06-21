The 2023 NBA Draft is set for Thursday night, and we’re all but certain 19-year-old star Victor Wembanyama of France will go first to the San Antonio Spurs.
But what about the second pick? As of early Wednesday afternoon, it appears to be either G-League point guard Scoot Henderson or Alabama forward Brandon Miller.
What do the books think? Here are the odds from Caesars Sportsbook, as well as some other draft bets one can place:
SECOND PICK (Hornets)
Brandon Miller / -550
Scoot Henderson / +225
THIRD PICK (Trail Blazers)
Scoot Henderson / -400
Brandon Miller / +180
Amen Thompson, G-League / +1200
Cam Whitmore, Villanova / +1500
FOURTH PICK (Rockets)
Amen Thompson / -335
Cam Whitmore / +235
Ausar Thompson, G-League / +425
Jarace Walker, Houston / +1200
FIFTH PICK (Pistons)
Jarace Walker / +120
Ausar Thompson / +155
Cam Whitmore / +200
Amen Thompson / +500
