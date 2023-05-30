Now that the opponents have been settled for the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat’s convincing win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the Heat travel to Denver to face the Western Conference champion Nuggets with Game 1 being set for Thursday night.
Think you have a leg up on who is going to win the series? What about in a certain number of games? What if you just want to bet on Game 1?
Well, all that is available and more. In fact, we have many bets one can make at Caesars Sportsbook, including potential MVPs.
Here are some of the lines, odds, totals and other side bets as of Tuesday morning (May 30):
SERIES WINNER
Denver: -380 (one would have to bet $380 to win $100 or $38 to win $10)
Miami: +300 (one would have to bet $100 to win $300 or $10 to win $30)
SERIES EXACT SCORE
Denver wins 4 games to 0: +525
Denver wins 4-1: +250
Denver wins 4-2: +450
Denver wins 4-3: +350
Miami wins 4-0: +5000
Miami wins 4-1: +2800
Miami wins 4-2: +650
Miami wins 4-3: +900
GAME 1 LINES
Miami (+8.5, ML +310) at Denver (-400, O/U 219), Thursday at 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
NBA FINALS MVP
Nikola Jokic: -325
Jimmy Butler: +340
Jamal Murray: +800
Bam Adebayo: +4000
Caleb Martin: +4500
