The first round of the NBA Playoffs is nearing its conclusion, but tonight offers an exciting four-game to choose from for DFS players.
This will likely be the last four-game slate of the first round with several teams on the brink of elimination, so tonight could be a prime opportunity to take home a main slate DFS contest since there are so many possible lineup combinations.
The Eastern Conference will kick things off with Knicks at Cavaliers, but we’re leaning more toward the Western Conference matchups tonight, especially Warriors at Kings.
DFS NBA PLAYOFFS MATCHUPS BREAKDOWN (APRIL 26)
Prices based on DraftKings $50,000 salary cap
Knicks at Cavaliers
We’re staying away from the first matchup of the night considering both the Knicks and the Cavaliers have been disappointing from a scoring standpoint, which makes the majority of their players unappealing for DFS with strong defense being the theme of this series.
Cavs big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen could offer decent value though at the power forward and center spots considering they’re both priced under $7000, and Knicks forwards Josh Hart and R.J. Barrett profile as solid options to fill out a lineup since they’re both priced at under $6000.
Lakers at Grizzlies
The Lakers have the Grizzlies on the brink of elimination, and while this series has been exciting to watch, it isn’t one we're targeting heavily for DFS lineups with superstars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ja Morant being very expensive to roster.
James and Davis are elite, but the Lakers have other reliable options now to where the scoring load is more evenly distributed, one of those being point guard D’Angelo Russell at an affordable $6000. The Grizzlies don’t appear to offer much with their offense struggling as a whole, but center Xavier Tillman has stepped up as of late and is a must-have at $5500.
Heat at Bucks
Jimmy Butler put on a show for the Heat in Game 4, and while it’s tempting to make him a lineup anchor for tonight, we see the Bucks having a bounce-back performance at home.
Giannis Antetokounmpo should be in line for a big night, but he’s a bit risky considering he’s still battling a back injury and is the most expensive player on the board, so we’re banking on Khris Middleton being a value play at small forward considering he’s stepped up as a scorer for the Bucks and is reasonably priced at $7200.
Bucks role player Pat Connaughton is also worth a look when filling out the end of a lineup considering he’s stepped up off the bench and only costs $3900, and the Heat also have some affordable options from their bench, including Duncan Robinson at $4000.
Warriors at Kings
This is the matchup we’re all-in with for tonight’s slate, and that’s because the Warriors and Kings have been duking it out offensively all series and should score plenty on both sides in a crucial Game 5.
The star we’re building around is Kings center Domantas Sabonis, as he’s as consistent as they come and might have to shoulder more of a scoring load tonight with Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox having to play through a broken finger. We also like Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk for the Kings, as Barnes shined in the first two games of the series at home, and Monk is capable of scoring points in bunches off the bench.
As for the Warriors, we’re not as bullish on them since they’ve struggled on the road, so we advise staying away from Stephen Curry and his expensive $9500 price tag. Shooting guard Klay Thompson has been very consistent though in this series and appears to offer value at $6800. Jordan Poole also makes for a solid play at guard despite his recent struggles considering he’s priced at only $5000.
OPTIMAL WEDNESDAY LINEUP ($50,000 SALARY CAP)
PG: D’Angelo Russell, Lakers ($6000)
SG: Klay Thompson, Warriors ($6800)
SF: Khris Middleton, Bucks ($7200)
PF: Harrison Barnes, Kings ($5300)
C: Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9300)
G: Malik Monk, Kings ($5900)
F: Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3900)
UTIL: Xavier Tillman, Grizzlies ($5500)
