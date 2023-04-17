Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Monday, April 17:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA: Golden State Warriors (-1.5) over Sacramento Kings
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 10 p.m. (TNT)
Our take: The Warriors came up short in Game 1 on Saturday against the Kings, but they performed much better than usual in a road contest to where we see it as a sign of things to come.
The Warriors have been one of the worst road teams in the NBA this season, but their playoff experience has us backing them tonight even though the Kings have a better regular season resume.
The Kings haven’t made the playoffs in over a decade, so while they’ve got what it takes to beat the Warriors on paper, we’ll favor the experience of Stephen Curry and company to even up this series.
ROCKING CHALK IN PHILLY
The play: NBA: Philadelphia 76ers (-10) over Brooklyn Nets
The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Our take: The 76ers delivered a dominant Game 1 victory over the Nets, which has been the theme whenever these two teams have faced each other this season.
While the 76ers didn’t beat the Nets by 20 in all of their regular season matchups, the Sixers went 4-0 in those matchups and appear to have enough of an upper hand to keep that run going tonight at home.
The Sixers are fully healthy with Joel Embiid and James Harden leading the way, so we’re expecting another double-digit victory against a Nets team that lacks a dominant scorer.
HOW WE’VE FARED
Sunday's best bets
NBA: Denver Nuggets -7.5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (WON $30)
NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo to record a triple-double vs. Heat (LOST $4)
RBC Heritage top 20 finish, Collin Morikawa (LOST $21)
Sunday's profit/loss: +$5 (1-2)
Final total for the week: -$93.30 (6-8)
Total for April: -$250.70 (13-19)
Total for 2023: -$284.80 (78-89)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.