Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four field has been decided, and it consists of several unexpected teams with a No. 4 seed, two No. 5 seeds and a No. 9 seed.

Those teams are UConn, Miami, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, a stark contrast from last year’s Final Four consisting of blue bloods Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova.

Below are the odds for both matchups, which are scheduled for April 1, along with national championship odds for the four remaining teams.

First Matchup: No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Time: 6:09 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS

Point spread: San Diego State -2

Money line: San Diego State -130, Florida Atlantic +110

Over/under: 131.5

Second Matchup: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn

Time: 8:49 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS

Point spread: UConn -5

Money line: UConn -225, Miami +185

Over/under: 149

ODDS TO WIN MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

UConn (-125)

San Diego State (+400)

Miami (+460)

Florida Atlantic (+600)

