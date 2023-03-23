The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament has seen its share of upsets, and some of the most notable have occurred in the tournament’s South Region.
However, the national championship favorite remains No. 1-seeded Alabama, who’s the only top-four seed in the South Region to have made it to the Sweet 16, as the Crimson Tide will be joined No. 5 San Diego State, No. 6 Creighton and No. 15 Princeton.
Alabama is a -140 chalk favorite to win the South at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Creighton at +200, San Diego State at +575 and Princeton at a long +2000.
Here's how the matchups stack up, followed by a regional winner pick:
Princeton Tigers vs. Creighton Blue Jays
Time: 6:30 p.m. Friday
TV: TBS
Point spread: Creighton -10
Money line: Creighton -480, Princeton +360
Over/under: 140
Analysis: Princeton’s had an impressive Cinderella run, as they were able to sneak past No. 2 Arizona and follow that up with a commanding win over No. 7 Missouri, but they might finally meet their match during the Sweet 16 considering how strong Creighton has looked. Creighton’s been scoring points at an elite clip and is one of the eight most efficient teams left in the tournament according to KenPom, so Princeton’s tough defense likely won’t be enough to slow down Creighton’s potent offense.
Prediction: Creighton 68, Princeton 52
San Diego State Aztecs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Time: 9 p.m. Friday
TV: TBS
Point spread: Alabama -7
Money line: Alabama -355, San Diego State +278
Over/under: 137
Analysis: Alabama's first-round matchup was a cakewalk, but they followed that up with a dominant second-round victory over a more respectable opponent in No. 8 Maryland. San Diego State nearly got bounced in the opening round against No. 12 Charleston, but they head into the Sweet 16 with momentum after steamrolling No. 13 Furman. It likely won’t matter though against a loaded Alabama team that saw star freshman Brandon Miller return to full health in their second-round win.
Pick: Alabama 70, San Diego State 58
Odds to make the Final Four
Alabama -140
Creighton +200
San Diego State +575
Princeton +2000
Pick to win the South: Alabama
It appears that the South Region final will be between No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Creighton, and while it’s tempting to go with the underdog considering how fun Creighton’s been to watch as a dangerous scoring team, this Alabama team appears to be a step above the rest of the field. Creighton will likely give them some trouble, but Alabama’s elite combination of being able to score points in bunches and shut down opponents with their defense gives us no choice but to rock the chalk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.