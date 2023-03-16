March Madness begins Thursday morning, and if you’re trying to map out your watching – and betting – schedule, we have you covered.
Here’s the full list for the first round – both Thursday and Friday – and the spreads from Caesars Sportsbook (as of very late Wednesday night):
Thursday’s games
(9) West Virginia (-2) vs. (8) Maryland, 12:15 p.m. CBS
(13) Furman (+6) vs. (4) Virginia, 12:40 p.m. truTV
(10) Utah State (-1) vs. (7) Missouri, 1:40 p.m. TNT
(16) Howard (+22) vs. (1) Kansas, 2 p.m. TBS
(16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (+24) vs. (1) Alabama, 2:45 p.m. CBS
(12) Charleston (+4.5) vs. (5) San Diego State, 3:10 p.m. truTV
(15) Princeton (+14) vs. (2) Arizona, 4:10 p.m. TNT
(9) Illinois (+2) vs. (8) Arkansas, 4:30 p.m. TBS
(9) Auburn (-1) vs. (8) Iowa, 6:50 p.m. TNT
(12) Oral Roberts (+6) vs. (5) Duke, 7:10 p.m. CBS
(15) Colgate (+13.5) vs. (2) Texas, 7:25 p.m. TBS
(10) Boise State (+1.5) vs. (7) Northwestern, 7:35 p.m. truTV
(16) Northern Kentucky (+18) vs. (1) Houston, 9:20 p.m. TNT
(13) UL (+11.5) vs. (4) Tennessee, 9:40 p.m. CBS
(10) Penn State (+3) vs. (7) Texas A&M, 9:55 p.m. TBS
(15) UNC Asheville (+17.5) vs. (2) UCLA, 10:05 p.m. truTV
Friday’s games
(10) Southern Cal (+2) vs. (7) Michigan State, 12:15 p.m. CBS
(14) Kennesaw State (+13) vs. (3) Xavier, 12:40 p.m. truTV
(14) UC Santa Barbara (+10.5) vs. (3) Baylor, 1:30 p.m. TNT
(12) VCU (+4.5) vs. (5) Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m. TBS
(15) Vermont (+10.5) vs. (2) Marquette, 2:45 p.m. CBS
(11) Pittsburgh (+4) vs. (6) Iowa State, 3:10 p.m. truTV
(11) NC State (+5) vs. (6) Creighton, 4 p.m. TNT
(13) Iona (+9) vs. (4) UConn, 4:30 p.m. TBS
(16) Farleigh Dickinson (+23) vs. (1) Purdue, 6:50 p.m. TNT
(11) Providence (+4) vs. (6) Kentucky, 7:10 p.m. CBS
(12) Drake (+2) vs. (5) Miami (Fla.), 7:25 p.m. TBS
(14) Grand Canyon (+15.5) vs. (3) Gonzaga, 7:35 p.m. truTV
(9) Florida Atlantic (+1.5) vs. (8) Memphis, 9:20 p.m. TNT
(14) Montana State (+8.5) vs. (3) Kansas State, 9:40 p.m. CBS
(13) Kent State (+4) vs. (4) Indiana, 9:55 p.m. TBS
(11) Arizona State (NL) vs. (6) TCU, 10:05 p.m. truTV
