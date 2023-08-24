The final game of the preseason sees familiar foes meet again as the New England Patriots travel to Nashville to take on former Patriots star linebacker Mike Vrabel and his Tennessee Titans. The Patriots are 1-1 in the preseason thus far. They lost to the Houston Texans in the first game but bounced back to beat the Green Bay Packers last week in a shortened contest.
The expectation is that most of the starters will not play in the third and final game of the preseason. However, this could lead to an exciting watch for fans as quarterback Malik Cunningham may get an extended look under center. The undrafted rookie from Louisville has gotten a lot of talk as he has come in and provided some explosive plays.
Like the Patriots, the Titans are coming off a win after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 24-16. One thing Titans fans should be excited about is the way they ran the ball in the victory. Even without superstar running back Derrick Henry, Tennessee ran the ball 40 times for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Malik Willis played the entire game and rushed for 91 yards. Rookie quarterback Will Levis is hoping to be back this week, which may mean the Titans pass more.
Caesars Sportsbook has listed the Patriots as a 2-point favorite with an over/under of 38.5 points.
Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends.
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, Friday
Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): New England -2
Money line: New England -135, Tennessee +115
Over/under: 38.5
Analysis: This is the final game for players to show they belong on the team or show another team they can be good players. One of the players on Friday who looks to be playing for the Patriots is Ezekiel Elliot. The former Cowboys star running back recently signed with New England and is expected to get some carries in this final preseason tune-up.
As good as the Titans were running the ball last week, Willis threw for only 85 yards. Seeing as Levis is looking to play in this game, the Titans will likely toss the rock a bit more than in weeks prior.
If Levis does play, look out because rookie quarterbacks have been known to struggle against Bill Belichick's defense. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a pick on the first drive of the preseason against the Patriots just two weeks ago. This is all to say it could be a tough night for the Titans' offense.
Prediction: New England 20, Tennessee 13
