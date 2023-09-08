The 2023 NFL season is officially underway, and that means we’ve finally got player props to bet on.
I picked a few passing, rushing and receiving yardage props each week last season and came out the other side with a winning record overall, so I’m excited to pick it back up again in 2023.
Week 1 is always a challenge with no data yet on how teams and players have performed this season, but I’ve studied the trends and found some players that offer value this week.
TOP PROP PLAYS
Player prop odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
Passing top plays
Chargers QB Justin Herbert OVER 294.5 yards (-117) vs. Dolphins
Herbert’s passing yardage prop is the highest on the board at Caesars, but I’m still going with the over because the Dolphins' secondary appears vulnerable. They added Jalen Ramsey in the offseason to address it, but he’s on IR to start the season, so Herbert should have no problem topping the 300-yard mark through the air in what should be an improved Chargers offense under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
49ers QB Brock Purdy UNDER 231.5 yards (-108) at Steelers
Purdy’s expected to be fully healthy after undergoing elbow surgery this offseason, but he faces a tough test to start the season. The Steelers have one of the best defenses in the NFL with T.J. Watt healthy, so Purdy will likely be handing the ball off a ton to Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell to where the under on his passing yardage total is appealing since I don't see the 49ers airing it out much in what should be a low-scoring affair.
Rushing top plays
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins OVER 58.5 yards (-137) vs. Texans
The Ravens are expected to throw the ball more often this season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monkin, so while Lamar Jackson might not run as much, there should still be enough carries available for Dobbins to thrive. The Texans are still a work in progress on defense and likely won’t have answers for the Ravens running game, which should feature Dobbins heavily and result in the over hitting on his rushing yardage prop.
Broncos RB Javonte Williams UNDER 49.5 yards (-131) vs. Raiders
Williams has made a remarkably fast recovery from a devastating knee injury that ended his 2022 season, but there’s a difference between being able to practice and being effective in a regular season game. The Raiders' run defense isn’t great, but the Broncos will likely ease Williams back into action to where I don’t see him racking up many yards with other running backs such as Samaje Perine likely having significant roles.
Receiving top plays
Chargers WR Keenan Allen OVER 68.5 yards (-106) vs. Dolphins
If Justin Herbert’s going to have the huge passing day that I’m expecting him to have, then that means his leading wide receiver should also have a day. Allen has remained Herbert’s go-to target, and I don’t see that changing this week considering that Allen received double-digit targets in four of his last six 2022 contests and should rack up plenty of yards in Kellen Moore’s offense even if the target share drops slightly.
Rams TE Tyler Higbee UNDER 44.5 yards (-119) at Seahawks
Cooper Kupp is out for the Rams this week, which means that Higbee and the other Rams receivers will be in line for expanded roles, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll be successful. Higbee’s had moments in which he’s flashed strong receiving ability, but it doesn’t happen often enough for me to believe that he’ll cross the 40-yard mark considering that the Seahawks shut him down both times that they faced off in 2022.
SEASON PROP RECORD
Passing: 0-0
Rushing: 0-0
Receiving: 0-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.