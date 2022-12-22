Thanks for continuing to follow me even through the rough weeks! Merry Christmas to you and yours, and we’ll see you again for our last column in 2022 next Wednesday. Good luck!
NOTES: All spreads, money lines and over/under totals (as of late Tuesday night) are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. We started the season with a mythical bankroll of $1,000. Our totals for the past week and the season are at the bottom of this column.
THE WEEK 16 BEST BETS
HOME TEAM in CAPS
1) Teaser, Tampa Bay -0.5 over ARIZONA and BALTIMORE -1.5 over Atlanta
WHEN: Bucs at Cardinals on Sunday at 8:20 p.m.; Falcons at Ravens on Saturday at 1 p.m. THE BET: $36 to win $30.
Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.
How’s this for analysis of the Bucs-Cardinals game? The Bucs stink, and they’ll be one-and-done in the playoffs, but I can’t fathom Tom Brady losing a game that matters to either Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley. Could be one of the top teaser legs of the season.
SCORE PREDICTION: Bucs (-6.5) 26, Cardinals 17. (Over 41.)
Coming off an awful performance in Cleveland last week, the Ravens are now in a position to where they likely must win out to win the AFC North. Even if they can survive by losing one, they CANNOT lose to a lowly Falcons team we told you last week is playing the final month of the season as if it’s an extension on the 2023 preseason.
Atlanta cannot stop the run, while their only strength is on offense with their own run game. The problem for them: Baltimore is third in the NFL in rushing defense. In this brutally cold weather (16 degrees with a 20 mph wind), it could be a rough day for both offenses, honestly, and even if that’s the case, the Ravens will do more than enough to win.
SCORE PREDICTION: Ravens (-7.5) 10, Falcons 0. (Under 37.5.)
---
2) ML parlay, CLEVELAND over New Orleans and TENNESSEE over Houston
WHEN: Both games Saturday at 1 p.m. THE BET: $20 to win $26.60.
This is my first moneyline parlay of the season in which I am on the good side of the juice, and I will start with Saints at Browns.
New Orleans has not won back-to-back games since taking the final two games of the 2021 season, and I am not sure why anyone would possibly think this is a good matchup for them. In a similar formula used last week, Cleveland will look to run, run, run and get the hell off the field in projected single-digit temps with possible snow and winds of up to 30 mph (which means wind chills well into the negative numbers).
Cleveland has only played in seven previous games with an over/under of 32 or fewer with the last one coming in December 2008 in a 14-0 loss to Cincinnati.
SCORE PREDICTION: Browns (-2.5) 16, Saints 6. (Under 32.)
Sigh, Tennessee. Sigh. All my regulars are now rolling their eyes. “Here he goes picking the (bleeeeeeep)ing Titans again. What is it with this dude and the Titans? Does he have posters of Mike Vrabel on his wall or something?”
Maybe I just don’t WANT to fathom it, but with Dallas up next on the Titans' schedule, they simply cannot afford to be anything but ultra-focused, and I think they will be in a game that it’s expected to be played in 13-degree weather.
SCORE PREDICTION: Titans (-5.5) 21, Texans 7. (Under 37.)
3) CAROLINA +3 (+130) over Detroit
WHEN: Saturday at 1 p.m. THE BET: $26 to win $20.
Wanna hear something silly? If the football gods came down and wiped out the first six weeks of the regular season, the Panthers would be in first place in the NFC South by a full game over Tampa Bay with a 4-4 record and the tiebreaker, while the Lions would be just one-half game behind Minnesota at 6-3.
The NFC South deserves to come down to one game between Carolina and Tampa Bay next week, and it will.
SCORE PREDICTION: Panthers 20, Lions 17. (Under 44.)
4) KANSAS CITY -9.5 over Seattle
WHEN: Saturday at 1 p.m. THE BET: $22.
No doubt the Chiefs have been playing on cruise control for the past month or so, and it nearly bit them in the ba-dank-a-dank last week in Houston. But after a three-game road trip, they are ready to be back at Arrowhead, where they have won nine in a row against the NFC.
This will be a statement win for a Chiefs team that knows it must roll through their final three to have a shot at winning the No. 1 seed in the AFC and gaining the only bye. They will be on their A game.
SCORE PREDICTION: Chiefs 38, Seahawks 20. (Over 48.5.)
5) INDIANAPOLIS +4 over LA Chargers
WHEN: Monday at 8:15 p.m. THE BET: $11.
I mean we can’t go Christmas week without playing an anti-Aunt Mabel special. Think about it: What average bettor do you know willing to lay any money on the Colts after blowing a 33-0 lead last week? And what average bettor do you know who doesn’t love Justin Herbert, who is second to some only by the greatest quarterback ever to walk the face of the Earth, Josh Allen?
So yeah, Mabel, I’ll bet you two fruitcakes on the Colts on Monday night. Lord knows you’ll have plenty left over the day after Christmas to send me some. I’ll need them because I’ll be out of hockey pucks after the deep freeze this weekend.
SCORE PREDICTION: Colts 23, Chargers 21. (Under 46.5.)
