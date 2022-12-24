Thanks for continuing to follow me even through the rough weeks! Merry Christmas to you and yours, and we’ll see you again for our last column in 2022 next Wednesday. Good luck!
NOTES: All spreads, money lines and over/under totals (as of late Tuesday night) are provided by Caesars Sportsbook . We started the season with a mythical bankroll of $1,000. Our totals for the past week and the season are at the bottom of this column.
THE WEEK 16 SUNDAY/MONDAY BEST BETS
HOME TEAM in CAPS
This excludes games played on Saturday
1) Teaser, Tampa Bay -0.5 over ARIZONA and BALTIMORE -1.5 over Atlanta
WHEN: Bucs at Cardinals on Sunday at 8:20 p.m.; Falcons at Ravens on Saturday at 1 p.m. THE BET: $36 to win $30.
Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.
How’s this for analysis of the Bucs-Cardinals game? The Bucs stink, and they’ll be one-and-done in the playoffs, but I can’t fathom Tom Brady losing a game that matters to either Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley. Could be one of the top teaser legs of the season.
SCORE PREDICTION: Bucs (-6.5) 26, Cardinals 17. (Over 41.)
—-
INDIANAPOLIS +4 over LA Chargers
WHEN: Monday at 8:15 p.m. THE BET: $11.
I mean we can’t go Christmas week without playing an anti-Aunt Mabel special. Think about it: What average bettor do you know willing to lay any money on the Colts after blowing a 33-0 lead last week? and what average bettor do you know who doesn’t love Justin Herbert, who is second to some only by the greatest quarterback ever to walk the face of the Earth, Josh Allen?
So yeah, Mabel, I’ll bet you two fruitcakes on the Colts on Monday night. Lord knows you’ll have plenty left over the day after Christmas to send me some. I’ll need them because I’ll be out of hockey pucks after the deep freeze this weekend.
SCORE PREDICTION: Colts 23, Chargers 21. (Under 46.5.)
