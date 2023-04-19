Illinois Indiana Football

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

 Doug McSchooler

Unless the books have it totally wrong, the first defensive back to be taken in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft is a fairly easy choice, as it seems to be down to two players. So will it be Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon or Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, who played the first two seasons of his college career at Colorado?

Those are not only the two players who are below +200 in odds by Caesars Sportsbook, but they’re the only two individuals with lower odds than +2000, as of Wednesday morning.

Here’s the list through any player with lower odds than +5000, according to the aforementioned sportsbook:

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois / -190

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon / +140

Joey Porter, Penn State / +2000

Brian Branch, Alabama / +3000

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you