The stage has been officially set for the 2023-24 NFL season. While we have known who the New England Patriots would be playing this upcoming season for quite some time, the official schedule was released last week.
Sportsbooks followed suit by releasing odds for Week 1 and other marquee matchups such as the International Series, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. At FanDuel, you can bet on two different games featuring the Patriots at this point in the offseason.
In Week 1, the Patriots are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for a mid-afternoon matchup on Sunday, Sept. 10. New England is priced as a 4-point home underdog at FanDuel with a +188 money line.
At +188, the Pats have an implied probability of 34.72% of winning their opener. The Eagles, who are -225 on the money line, are implied at 69.23% to win the game outright in Week 1. Philadelphia made it to the Super Bowl last year before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The total for this game has been set at 46.5, with the under juiced to -115 and the over priced at -105. These two franchises met in the 2018 Super Bowl when the Eagles prevailed for a 41-33 victory. The Pats have made the playoffs just twice since then, losing in the wild-card round on both trips.
New England has just one other game where betting lines are available, which is its International Series showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. The two teams will square off during Week 10 on Nov. 12 at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.
FanDuel has made the Patriots 5-point favorites in that matchup with a money-line value of -210. That comes out to an implied probability of 67.74% of winning, which is likely due to the fact the Colts figure to have rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson under center. The total has been set at 41.5 for one of the lowest over/unders on the board.
New England is coming off an 8-9 campaign and a third-place finish in the AFC East. The Pats were also 8-9 against the spread, failing to cover the number in their last four games of the season. They had nine of their 17 games finish over the closing point total as well.
In addition to betting on individual games, the schedule release should help give us more confidence in futures bets. The Patriots, for example, have a win total of 7.5 at FanDuel with the over priced at -118 and the under coming in at -104.
New England is +235 to make the playoffs, per FanDuel, which comes out to an implied probability of 29.85%. The "no" option is listed at -300, which is valued at a 75% implied probability.
More betting lines and markets will become available later in the offseason, but the schedule release can provide a good opportunity for bettors looking to place early bets.
