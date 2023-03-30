Major League Baseball is stocked with superstars in 2023, and there’s no higher individual award than MVP in both the American League and National League.
World Series odds are still the go-to for most MLB futures bettors, but both the AL and NL MVP awards are fun to keep up with and tend to offer some intriguing values. That’s because it’s rare for a player to win back-to-back MVP awards, and it’s reflected in the odds considering both 2022 MVPs Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt aren’t favored to repeat.
Judge is still among the AL favorites at +400 only trailing two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani at +200, but Goldschmidt is tied for the eighth-best NL odds at +1200 with Juan Soto favored at +450.
There are also some intriguing names further down the list in both leagues, so let’s take a deeper look and see if we can find the best values.
NOTE: All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
National League MVP odds
|Player
|Team
|Odds
|Juan Soto
|Padres
|+450
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|+800
|Ronald Acuna
|Braves
|+900
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|+950
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|+1000
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|+1000
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|+1000
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|+1200
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|+1200
|Fernando Tatis
|Padres
|+1400
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|+1400
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|+2000
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|+3000
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|+3000
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|+3300
|Jazz Chisholm
|Marlins
|+4000
|Michael Harris
|Braves
|+4500
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|+5000
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|+5000
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|+5000
Analysis: Soto comes in as the heavy favorite, but there’s no way we’re betting on him at +450 considering he might not even have the best hitting season on his own team, which is why we like his Padres teammate Manny Machado better from a value standpoint at +950.
Machado was the NL MVP runner-up last season behind Goldschmidt and should put up just as strong or stronger numbers this season with an improved supporting cast around him, and Ronald Acuna is another favorite worth keeping an eye on at +900 considering he’s capable of putting up elite numbers and is now more than a year removed from a torn ACL to where he should return to his pre-injury dominance.
As we go further down the list, Trea Turner feels like a bargain at +1200, as he’s moving to a hitter's park in Philadelphia and should benefit from the new rules to where he could be in line for a career-best season.
Austin Riley is another name to keep an eye on at +1400 as someone who’s evolving into an elite power hitter at third base, and his teammate Michael Harris is a long shot to watch at +4500 since he put up Acuna-esque numbers in his NL Rookie of the Year campaign last season and could reach greater heights in 2023.
American League MVP odds
|Player
|Team
|Odds
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|+200
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|+400
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|+600
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|+800
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|+1200
|Vladimir Guerrero
|Blue Jays
|+1400
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|+1600
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|+2200
|Wander Franco
|Rays
|+2200
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|+2500
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|+2500
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|+2800
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|+2800
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|+4000
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|+4000
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|+4500
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|+4500
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|+5000
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|+5000
|Luis Robert
|White Sox
|+5000
Analysis: The AL MVP race doesn’t feel as wide open as the NL, as it has the feel of a two-horse race between Ohtani and Judge considering just how far ahead of the pack they were last season.
It’s tough to bet on a +200 chalk favorite, but the bottom line is that Ohtani is in line to win the award if healthy since he puts up elite numbers as both a hitter and a pitcher to where we’d feel better about betting on him as opposed to Judge, who likely won’t hit 60-plus home runs again and doesn’t have as much support throughout the lineup around him as one would think.
Mike Trout’s recent injury history has us fading him at +600, and Julio Rodriguez simply doesn’t offer value at +800 despite his elite skill set, so we’re rolling with sluggers Yordan Alvarez (+1200) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+1400) from a value standpoint since they’re both capable of putting up offensive numbers that could top the AL and will be leading the way for two of the AL’s top teams.
As far as long shots, Guerrero’s Blue Jays teammate Bo Bichette could offer value at +4000 as one of the best pure hitters in the game at shortstop, and Alvarez’s Astros teammates Kyle Tucker (+2800) and Jeremy Pena (+5000) could also be worth taking fliers on considering the voters tend to favor players on contending teams.
