Well, it’s time to get this 2023 NFL party started!
The regular season gets underway Thursday night in Kansas City, as the defending champions take on the hyped-up Detroit Lions on Thursday, which will be followed by a full slate Sunday afternoon and a doubleheader on both Fox and CBS.
As any local who has any interest in football knows the New England Patriots will open their 2023 season by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, and the home team is a 4-point underdog.
Here’s the entire schedule (ET), along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning) and what network each game will be broadcast on.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Lions (+6.5, ML +250, o/u 54) at Chiefs (-320), 8:15 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Sept. 10
Note: All early and late-afternoon games have individual regional schedules. Check guides from your TV provider later in the week for your specific schedule.
Titans (+3, ML +140, o/u 41) at Saints (-165), 1 p.m., CBS
Bengals (-2.5, ML -140, o/u 47.5) at Browns (+118), 1 p.m., CBS
49ers (-2.5, ML -135, o/u 41) at Steelers (+115), 1 p.m., FOX
Panthers (+3.5, ML +150, o/u 39.5) at Falcons (-178), 1 p.m., FOX
Buccaneers (+6, ML +210, o/u 45.5) at Vikings (-260), 1 p.m., CBS
Texans (+10, ML +360, o/u 43.5) at Ravens (-480), 1 p.m., CBS
Jaguars (-5, ML -225, o/u 45) at Colts (+185), 1 p.m., FOX
Cardinals (+7, ML +250, o/u 38) at Commanders (-320), 1 p.m., FOX
Packers (+1, ML -105, o/u 43) at Bears (-115), 4:25 p.m., FOX
Eagles (-4, ML -195, o/u 45) at Patriots (+162), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Raiders (+3.5, ML +152, o/u 44) at Broncos (-180), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dolphins (+3, ML +140, o/u 51) at Chargers (-165), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Rams (+5, ML +196, o/u 46.5) at Seahawks (-240), 4:25 p.m., FOX
Cowboys (-3.5, ML -170, o/u 46.5) at Giants (+143), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 11
Bills (-2.5, ML -145, o/u 46.5) at Jets (+122), 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.