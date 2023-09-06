Patriots Titans Football

Well, it’s time to get this 2023 NFL party started!

The regular season gets underway Thursday night in Kansas City, as the defending champions take on the hyped-up Detroit Lions on Thursday, which will be followed by a full slate Sunday afternoon and a doubleheader on both Fox and CBS.

As any local who has any interest in football knows the New England Patriots will open their 2023 season by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, and the home team is a 4-point underdog.

Here’s the entire schedule (ET), along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning) and what network each game will be broadcast on.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Lions (+6.5, ML +250, o/u 54) at Chiefs (-320), 8:15 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Sept. 10

Note: All early and late-afternoon games have individual regional schedules. Check guides from your TV provider later in the week for your specific schedule.

Titans (+3, ML +140, o/u 41) at Saints (-165), 1 p.m., CBS

Bengals (-2.5, ML -140, o/u 47.5) at Browns (+118), 1 p.m., CBS

49ers (-2.5, ML -135, o/u 41) at Steelers (+115), 1 p.m., FOX

Panthers (+3.5, ML +150, o/u 39.5) at Falcons (-178), 1 p.m., FOX

Buccaneers (+6, ML +210, o/u 45.5) at Vikings (-260), 1 p.m., CBS

Texans (+10, ML +360, o/u 43.5) at Ravens (-480), 1 p.m., CBS

Jaguars (-5, ML -225, o/u 45) at Colts (+185), 1 p.m., FOX

Cardinals (+7, ML +250, o/u 38) at Commanders (-320), 1 p.m., FOX

Packers (+1, ML -105, o/u 43) at Bears (-115), 4:25 p.m., FOX

Eagles (-4, ML -195, o/u 45) at Patriots (+162), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Raiders (+3.5, ML +152, o/u 44) at Broncos (-180), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dolphins (+3, ML +140, o/u 51) at Chargers (-165), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Rams (+5, ML +196, o/u 46.5) at Seahawks (-240), 4:25 p.m., FOX

Cowboys (-3.5, ML -170, o/u 46.5) at Giants (+143), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 11

Bills (-2.5, ML -145, o/u 46.5) at Jets (+122), 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

