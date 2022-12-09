A rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals figures to be the league's main attraction on Saturday when the Boston Celtics travel to face the Golden State Warriors. But a lot has changed since these teams last faced each other back in June.
First and foremost, the Celtics, who were eliminated in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 16, are simply the better team now. Boston is the favorite to win the NBA Finals at Caesars Sportsbook with a price of +300, while Golden State is third at +650.
The Celtics have the best record in the league at 21-5, riding a three-game win streak entering Saturday’s matchup. They are 17-9 against the spread (65.4%) for the best ATS clip in the league, covering the number by an average of 3.2 points per game via TeamRankings.
As for the defending champs, the Warriors are just 13-13 and on a two-game skid. They would be the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference and in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. Golden State is 12-14 ATS, but this team has fared better at home on all fronts. The Warriors have an 11-2 record at home and are 9-4 against the spread inside Chase Center.
Golden State’s success at home against the league’s best team sets up an interesting matchup for bettors this weekend. A spread wager will come down to whether you put more importance on the home team or the overall body of work by Boston.
From a total perspective, both teams are top five in the league with a 14-11-1 clip to the over. The Celtics pace the league with an average of 120.8 points per game, while the Warriors are fourth at 117.4 points per contest.
Perhaps an underrated betting angle for this marquee matchup is focusing on specific periods. Bettors have long known about betting on the Warriors during the third quarter, particularly at home. The Warriors have a net rating of +15 in the third quarter at home this year, per NBA.com, which ranks fifth in the league.
Yet Boston’s splits by quarter have also been particularly interesting. The Celtics lead the league with a net rating of +20.6 in the first quarter, which allows the league’s frontrunner to set the tone on a nightly basis. Boston is +9.3 in the third quarter, good for the fifth-best clip in the NBA. The Celtics have a positive net rating in the other two frames, but they have been at their best in the first and third quarters.
Keep the quarter splits in mind for the rest of Boston’s road trip as the team will take on the two Los Angeles teams on Monday and Tuesday. The Lakers, who will host the Celtics on Tuesday, lead the league with a +15.7 net rating in the second period.
Tipoff for Saturday’s NBA Finals rematch is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC.
