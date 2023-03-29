The Boston Red Sox appear to be ready to compete for a playoff position again after going 78-84 last season, but the oddsmakers aren't ready to put the Red Sox back into contention yet. It's hard to fathom Boston being an underdog in the American League after winning the World Series in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018 and making the American League Championship Series as recently as 2021.
But Boston's over/under win total for 2023 is 78.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the odds favoring the under (-115) rather than the over (+105). The Red Sox are +105 on FanDuel to win 80 or more games this season, +550 to win 90 or more games and +3000 to reach the 100-win mark this season.
As for just making one of the six playoff spots in the American League, the Red Sox are betting at +310, making them an appealing underdog bet if they can stay healthy. Within the division, Boston is at +1800 to win the American League East, far behind the New York Yankees (+130), Toronto Blue Jays (+200) and Tampa Bay Rays (+270).
The Red Sox are +3000 to win the American League pennant, some of the lowest odds Boston has had this century. Their World Series odds are at +6000. The betting favorite to win the Fall Classic is the Houston Astros at +600 with the Atlanta Braves (+750), Los Angeles Dodgers (+750), New York Yankees (+850) and New York Mets (+900) rounding out the top five.
Boston doesn't have a lot of players that qualified for the betting board on the individual end, but third baseman Rafael Devers has solid odds to win the American League MVP at +3000. Those odds make him the 10th-betting favorite on the board. Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani is the favorite at +220.
Devers has an over/under of 28.5 for total home runs this season, with the over and under each paying at -113 odds at FanDuel. Devers, 26, has hit 30 or more home runs twice in his career. He hit 32 home runs in 2019 and had a career-high 38 home runs in 2021. Last year Devers hit 27 and this season, Baseball Reference has him projected to hit 26 home runs, while Fantasy Pros has him projected to hit 31 home runs.
He is at +4200 odds to lead the majors in home runs, a relative long shot. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the favorite at +550.
If you want to bet on Devers hitting at least 30 home runs this season, he is +106 to accomplish that feat.
The Red Sox hope left-hander Chris Sale is finally healthy in 2023 after dealing with Tommy John surgery in 2020 that kept him out of action for nearly 18 months. In 2022, Sale returned but dealt with rib and hand injuries that limited him to two starts. The good news is Sale got through the spring healthy and is ready to resume his role as a top-of-the-rotation starter.
FanDuel has Sale's over/under on strikeouts at 160.5 with both sides at -113 odds. A healthy Sale is more than capable of hitting this number. He led the American League in strikeouts in 2015 and 2017. In his healthy seasons, the lowest strikeout total Sale had was 192, and he struck out over 300 (308) in 2017.
The projections on Sale are interesting. Baseball Reference doesn't think he'll think healthy and only have him projected to strike out 66 batters. Fantasy Pros believes Sale will get through the season and has him at 150 strikeouts.
Sale is on the betting board for AL Cy Young, but he's a long shot at +8000. The betting favorite is Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom at +550. deGrom, much like Sale, has struggled with his health over the past few seasons but remains dominant whenever he steps on the mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.