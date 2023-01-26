The point spreads of both NFL conference championship games Sunday are less than three points, and the lookahead lines suggest the Super Bowl will be the same. So it's difficult to pick a champion — and equally difficult to predict the Super Bowl MVP. That's reflected in the MVP market at Caesars Sportsbook.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the +330 favorite to win MVP of the big game. The Bengals are +270 to win the Super Bowl, so the odds suggest that Burrow would be very likely to win the MVP in that case. Burrow is no stranger to individual hardware, of course, having won the Heisman Trophy in 2019.
He is followed in very short order by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who are both +350. The fourth remaining starting quarterback, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, is +750.
Among non-quarterbacks, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the best odds to be Super Bowl MVP at +1500. He's followed by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, at +2000. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is +2500, followed by two more wide receivers, the 49ers' Deebo Samuel at +2800 and the Eagles' A.J. Brown at +3000. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is at +4000 and is the only defensive player lower than 60 to 1.
Last year, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won the MVP, snapping a run of four quarterback winners in five years. In all, quarterbacks have won 31 of 56 MVP awards, with receivers next at eight MVP trophies and running backs/fullbacks at seven. McCaffrey could become the first running back to win MVP since the Denver Broncos' Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII in January 1998. Kelce would be the first tight end ever to win the award.
The award has gone to defensive players nine times, most recently to then-Broncos linebacker Von Miller at Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.
Super Bowl MVP odds
(From Caesars Sportsbook as of Wednesday evening)
Joe Burrow, Bengals QB +330
Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB +350
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB +350
Brock Purdy, 49ers QB +750
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB +1500
Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals WR +2000
Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE +2500
Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR +2800
A.J. Brown, Eagles WR +3000
Nick Bosa, 49ers DE +4000
Devonta Smith, Eagles WR +5000
Chris Jones, Chiefs DT +6000
George Kittle, 49ers TE +8000
Miles Sanders, Eagles RB +8000
Tee Higgins, Bengals WR +8000
Haason Reddick, Eagles LB +8000
Joe Mixon, Bengals RB +8000
Fred Warner, 49ers LB +10000
Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs RB +10000
Kadarius Toney, Chiefs WR +12500
Darius Slay, Eagles CB +12500
Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs RB +15000
Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers S +15000
Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers WR +15000
Brandon Graham, Eagles DE +15000
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals DE +20000
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs WR +20000
Dallas Goedert, Eagles TE +20000
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs WR +20000
Tyler Boyd, Bengals WR +20000
