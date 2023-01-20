After winning their fourth straight game, the Boston Bruins (36-5-4) continue to be on pace to challenge the NHL record for wins in a season (62). Boston has also remained the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +500, though that number has held steady for the past several weeks.
The Bruins bounced back from the Seattle loss with a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. As expected, it was a back-and-forth battle, with multiple lead changes before defenseman Matt Grzelcyk scored the game-winning goal with 1:16 remaining in the third period. Boston paid -150 on the money line.
That win over their Atlantic Division rival seemed to be the kick-start that the Bruins needed to get rolling again. Boston rolled past the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Monday and followed that with a sweep of New York City — beating the Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday and the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday.
The Bruins were actually rare underdogs in the Rangers game, sitting at -105 on the money line with the Rangers a slight favorite at -115. The line made some sense with the Bruins in the second half of a back-to-back and playing No. 2 goalie Jeremy Swayman at Madison Square Garden against Igor Shesterkin. But Swayman has been hot this month, going 4-0-0 with a shutout in January.
“He’s been fantastic and he just keeps better and better,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “What I liked was how he was reading everything and he made really hard saves look pretty easy. His puck play was really good as well, helping us break pucks out.”
Going into the season it looked like it would be closer to a 50/50 split between Swayman and Linus Ullmark, but Swayman has dealt with some injuries and Ullmark got off to a hot start that he has maintained for much of the season.
Ullmark remains a +110 betting favorite to win the Vezina Trophy for the best goaltender in the league. He will be starting in net for the Atlantic Division team in the All-Star Game on Feb. 4 from Sunrise, Florida.
With no other goalie putting together the sort of dominant run Ullmark has through the first 45 games, there’s no reason to think he won’t be the Vezina favorite down the stretch. But a healthy Swayman will likely cut into his workload after the All-Star break.
David Pastrnak will also be representing the Bruins in the All-Star Game. He is second in the NHL with 35 goals and fourth with 63 points. Pastrnak is on pace for a 60-goal season, which would make him just the fourth player to accomplish the milestone since 1996. His betting odds for the Hart Trophy sit at +1600, second behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, who is a runaway favorite at -450.
