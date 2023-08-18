Make no mistake about it, 2023 is a big year for the New England Patriots. They have missed the playoffs twice in the last three seasons, with the only playoff berth ending in a 47-17 blowout against the Buffalo Bills back in 2021.
New England also plays in arguably the toughest division in the NFL, the AFC East. The tough competition doesn't make anything easier as the team continues to try to rebuild following Tom Brady's departure.
Both the Miami Dolphins and aforementioned Bills made the playoffs last year, while the New York Jets had one of the elite defenses in all the NFL. The latter also made the blockbuster move of the offseason as they traded to acquire future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
A playoff spot may be tough for the Patriots to secure given the three potentially elite teams in their division, and the betting odds reflect that reality.
The Patriots are currently +250 to make the playoffs and -325 to fail to secure a spot for a second straight year. That is by far the worst in the division with the Bills (-250) being the favorite in the AFC East. Following them are the Jets at -134 and the Dolphins at -105.
The Patriots' over/under win total for the season is 7.5 wins. The over is showing value here at +116, whereas the under is heavily juiced (-142). The odds only get worse for New England when it comes to winning the AFC championship or Super Bowl.
The Patriots are +4000 to win the AFC, which is tied for the fourth-lowest with the Tennessee Titans. Only the Las Vegas Raiders (+5500), Indianapolis Colts (+6500) and Houston Texans (+8500) are less likely to win the AFC Championship.
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have the shortest odds to win the AFC (+350) and Super Bowl (+600).
If you’re looking for some sneaky prop bets for New England players, look no further than Matthew Judon leading the league in sacks. He is currently +3000 to have the most sacks, but he was tied for fourth last year with 15.5 sacks with the Chiefs' Chris Jones.
He was 0.5 sacks away from being in second in the NFL, though, which means there is some serious value there at 30/1. Last year’s leader, Nick Bosa (18.5), is still in a contract struggle that may keep him out of games. The same goes for Jones. If those contract discussions keep lingering, Judon is a sneaky play.
Staying on the defensive side of things, rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is among the favorites to win the defensive rookie of the year. He is currently +1100, which is tied for the fourth-best odds with Las Vegas' Tyree Wilson. Only Houston's Will Anderson (+400), Seattle's Devon Witherspoon (+700) and Philadelphia's Jalen Carter (+1000) are more likely to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Quarterback Mac Jones' passing prop is set at 19.5 touchdowns, with it nearly being a pick ‘em. You can get the over at the regular house price (-110) and the under at -106.
We will find out quickly how good the Patriots are as they open at home against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on September 10. Things don't get much easier from there as New England hosts Miami before road games against the Jets and Cowboys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.