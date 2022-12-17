The New England Patriots look to remain in the playoff hunt as they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The Patriots are 4-2 in their last six games and are coming off a 27-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The defense was outstanding, as defensive end Josh Uche was named AFC defensive player of the week after three sacks in the win against the Cardinals. The defense also contributed a touchdown in the win and has been one of the very best units in all of the NFL.
The Raiders are still technically in contention for a playoff spot, but they have very little margin of error. They had won three in a row going into last Thursday night’s game against the Rams and had a 16-3 lead late in the fourth quarter before giving up a touchdown in the final seconds to lose. That has been a trend all season for the Raiders: Seven of their eight losses are by a touchdown or less.
Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick ‘em with an over/under of 44.5.
Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Time/TV: 4:05 pm. ET Sunday, Fox
Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Pick ‘em
Money line: New England -110, Las Vegas -110
Over/under: 44.5
Analysis: The defense has been outstanding for the Patriots and is the big reason why the team is in the playoff hunt. The team is fifth in points allowed (18.4 PPG) and sixth in total yards allowed (312.6 per game). With Uche (10 sacks) and Matthew Judon (14.5), the Patriots have the ability to get after the quarterback in a big way. On offense, the Patriots have been up and down but understand they have to limit the turnovers. New England is ninth in the NFL with a plus-3 turnover difference, and if it can continue to play that kind of football, then the Patriots have a great shot at the playoffs.
The Raiders were looked at as a team that could end the Chiefs’ run in the AFC West. While that is no longer attainable, this team could still get to the playoffs with a hot run to end the season. While the Patriots are a defensive team, the Raiders do big things on offense. The offense has been dynamic, as Josh Jacobs (1,402 yards) leads the league in rushing yards, while Davante Adams (1,247 yards) is third in receiving yards. The struggle for this team has been on defense. Las Vegas ranks 25th in points allowed (24.1). Maxx Crosby has been great at the defensive end position with 11.5 sacks.
This game is a matchup of contrasting styles. Both of these teams have been in a ton of close games, and you can expect the same on Sunday.
Prediction: New England 21, Las Vegas 17
