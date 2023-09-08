The New England Patriots get the 2023 season underway on Sunday as they host the defending NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles
The Patriots are looking to get back on the right track after a tough 2023 campaign that saw the team finish 8-9 and in third place in the AFC East. The biggest issue last year for the Patriots was the struggles of the offense, a unit that could never get anything consistently going.
A lot of the problem was a lack of cohesiveness among the offensive staff with Matt Patricia as the offensive coordinator. He had never been on that side of the ball, as he had made his mark early in his career on the defensive side of the ball. Back as the offensive coordinator is Bill O’Brien, who should help provide the team with some consistency on that side of the ball.
Meanwhile, the Eagles had a great 2023 season that saw the team make it all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35. The biggest reason for the Eagles' success was the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The former Alabama and Oklahoma playmaker has improved in each of his first three seasons. With his ability to be tough to stop in the running game (780 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns), the better he is at passing the ball, the more unstoppable this offense will be.
Caesars Sportsbook has listed Philadelphia as a 4-point road favorite with an over/under total of 45.
Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots
Time/TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS
Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Philadelphia -4
Money line: Philadelphia -190, New England +155
Over/under: 45
Analysis: The Eagles bring back a lot of their team from last year, with the biggest notable change being running back D'Andre Swift instead of Miles Sanders. Swift is a dynamic player who should fit into this offense like a glove. The wide receiver tandem of A.J. Brown (88 catches, 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns) and Devonte Smith (95 catches, 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns) can compete with any receiving duo in the NFL, as well.
The defense was also dominant as the Eagles finished with the third-most sacks ever in a season with 70. Hassan Reddick led the way with 16 sacks, but Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat are both back and they had 11 each.
While the offense was poor last year, the Patriots' defense was still one of the better units in the league. New England gave up 20.4 points, tying with the Steelers for 10th-best. Matthew Judon was tied for fourth in the NFL with 15.5 sacks and has had at least 12.5 sacks in the last two years. Of course, with Bill Belichick at the helm, the Patriots are expected to be very good on that side of the ball.
In order for New England to win this game — and ultimately be a playoff contender — the offense must be better. Quarterback Mac Jones was solid as a rookie but took a step back last year in every single passing statistic. Given the lack of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, this could be a tough matchup for the Patriots.
The Eagles are ready to make a run back to the Super Bowl, and it's hard not to see them getting their season off to a good start.
Prediction: Philadelphia 31, New England 21
